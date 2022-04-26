The best Amazon gift card deal is back: Here's how to get $20 in free Amazon money

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This Amazon gift card deal is on for a limited time only, so take advantage now. Getty Images

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is right around the corner, but we've found a remarkable pre-Amazon Prime Day deal that's not to be missed. Now through May 6, first-time Amazon gift-card buyers get a free $10 Amazon promotional credit when they spend $50 on Amazon gift cards in a single order, using code USGIFTCARD21. It's a great way to treat your mom on Mother's Day, or show how proud you are of your favorite grad, all while picking up a little something for yourself in the process.

Then, you can score another $10 credit when you reload the gift card with $100 or more.

Again, these offers are for first-time gift-card customers only. Promotional credits will appear two to three days after your Amazon gift card purchase.

(What should you spend your free Amazon money on? Check out the top April deals at Amazon for inspiration, plus the best deals under $50 at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day.)

These special $10 deals are limited-time offers, so take full advantage at Amazon now before they end.

