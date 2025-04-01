Michigan Matters: Taking stock of Detroit's regional transit providing opportunities for young people through mentorship

It's a look at the state of regional transit as Dwight A. Farrell, General Manager of SMART, Denise Brooks-Williams, executive vice president and COO of Henry Ford Health, and Robert Cramer, director of DDOT, appear on CBS Detroit's Michigan Matters to talk about the vital issue.

Farrell and Cramer talk about what's going on and potential changes, while Brooks-Williams discusses the issue from an employer's point of view. The trio talks about consumer needs when it comes to transit, which are evolving.

Then it's a look at Life Directions, a nonprofit helping motivate young people through mentorship and other programs, as retired Judge Thomas Hathaway, a board member of the organization for 42 years, talks about their programs.

Retired Judge Thomas Hathaway, Rod Alberts and Patrick Rugiero with Michigan Matters host Carol Cain. Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Life Directions focus is to motivate young adults, ages 13-35, to mature into responsible, productive adults through self-direction.

He also appears with two business leaders — former Detroit Auto Dealers Association Executive Director Rod Alberts and Patrick Rugiero, Executive Director of Roman Village Restaurant Group — who are being honored for their careers and helping the community at Life Directions' upcoming Spark of Hope fundraising dinner gala on April 25 at the Grosse Pointe War Memorial.

(Watch Michigan Matters at its new time: 5:30 a.m. Sundays on CBS Detroit, 9:30 a.m. Sundays on CW Detroit 50 WKBD).

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan)