Latin-owned restaurant expanding in Metro Detroit

Restaurants across the country, and in Metro Detroit, have dealt with countless challenges in the years since the pandemic.

For many small business owners, expansion is a goal. For Latino entrepreneurs, that dream may be hard to realize.

For Maria Aldana, owner of La Niña Churreria in Troy, churros are more than just a snack. They're a way of life.

"It's about community, family reunions, all that good stuff that really fulfills your heart," Aldana said.

Family is at the core of everything that Aldana does, with her children building the business right alongside her.

"I want them to be empowered, I want them to do business, I want them to take over […] He's been working here since the beginning. I made the menu, the dough, everything," she said.

Growing up in Mexico, Aldana's passion for business started at a young age, when she sold treats outside of church with her father.

"I remember just by the smell; it reminds me about when I used to sell buñelos in the street," said Aldana.

Every inch of the restaurant ties back to Aldana's childhood, with her toys and family paintings covering the walls.

Aldana says those memories pushed her to bring that same sort of comfort to her restaurant in Metro Detroit.

"I feel very proud of the product that we have and that we can actually have something that is so authentic that I really want people to create memories with it, especially kids," said Aldana.

Aldana's presence in the Detroit restaurant scene is no small feat.

The U.S. Small Business Administration found that of the 900,000 small businesses in Michigan, nearly 340,000 of them are owned by women, but only about 24,000 are owned by Latinas.

"I want them to come and get it and taste it and remember in the future that they came to La Nina and tried their first very authentic churro," said Aldana.

Aldana hopes to continue that journey soon as she gears up to open her new restaurant, Raices.

"We want our food to represent Mexico from the moment it leaves the ground until it makes its way to the table," said Aldana.

As her business grows, Aldana says she wants to make sure her family roots always lead the way.