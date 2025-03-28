New animals at Toledo Zoo include four North American river otter pups

Tracking rain and storms for the weekend. NEXT Weather Forecast 3/28/2025

Tracking rain and storms for the weekend. NEXT Weather Forecast 3/28/2025

Tracking rain and storms for the weekend. NEXT Weather Forecast 3/28/2025

Four North American river otter pups have made their debut at Toledo Zoo in northwest Ohio.

The Toledo Zoo made the announcement this week, relating the names of the animals that are now in an outdoor habitat along Tembo Trail in the site. The father's name is Winston, the mother's name is Tilly, and the pups are named Sutton, Tallulah, Kaya and Talon.

The usual viewing hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at the site in Toledo; animal viewing is subject to when the otters retreat to indoor spaces.

The adult otters are longtime residents of the zoo; the pups were born Dec. 7. All four have learned to swim and transitioned to solid foods such as fish, shrimp and clams.

"Each has developed a unique personality," the zoo's announcement added.

North American river otters are known for a playful and energetic nature.

For visiting hours, ticket pricing, discount options and parking information, go to toledozoo.org.