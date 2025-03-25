Michigan Matters: Talking political parties and Trump's impact

State Sen. Jim Runestad, the new chair of the Michigan Republican Party who won last month's surprise vote during its statewide convention, appears on Michigan Matters along with David Wasserman, senior editor and elections analyst at the Cook Political Report, as the analyst dissects the local and national political picture.

Runsestad, who will continue in both jobs, talks about the immediate task before him, which revolves around settling party finances. And he talked about upcoming statewide races and finding candidates.

He also discussed President Trump's policy changes, including tariffs, federal funding and the impact in Michigan. Runestad also met with Vice President JD Vance two weeks ago when he was in Traverse City and talked about it.

David Wasserman appears and talks about the two political parties. Wasserman, who is much sought after as a political expert by national shows, shared thoughts on Michigan's role in the 2026 midterm elections.

He shares thoughts about candidates for Michigan's governor, the open U.S. Senate seat and more.

Wasserman will headline the upcoming Michigan Political Leadership Program's annual dinner, where almost 1,000 politicos from across the state will gather at the Lansing Center.

(Viewers can watch a recent interview with Michigan Democratic Party chair Curtis Hertel Jr. here.)

