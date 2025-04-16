Metro Detroit family who missed airport measles exposure "by hours" speaks out

As measles cases continue to rise in Michigan – with the most recent case reported in a 1-year-old girl – pediatricians and parents of babies who are too young to receive the vaccine are sounding the alarm.

"Measles is incredibly contagious," said Sara Laule, a pediatrician at the University of Michigan. "It is our most contagious disease that humankind has seen. So, if you are exposed to it, it is extremely likely you are going to get it if you are not vaccinated."

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, unvaccinated people have a 90% chance of getting the virus if exposed to it. The only protection against measles is vaccination.

"The measles vaccine is extremely effective," said Laule. "It's probably one of our most effective vaccines. It is extremely safe."

Kristi Hodson has a 4-month-old daughter. Her husband travels for work, and a recent trip in March gave them a scare.

"There had been a measles exposure at DTW, which is the airport that he flies out of all the time," said Hodson. "Then I start looking at dates, and he had literally missed that exposure by hours if that."

Her daughter, Laine, is too young to be vaccinated.

Children can receive the first dose between 12 and 15 months of age and a booster dose between 4 and 6 years of age.

So far this year, measles has been reported in Ingham, Kent, Macomb, Montcalm, and Oakland counties in Michigan.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, early symptoms of measles can include:

A fever at or above 104 degrees

Cough and a runny nose

Conjunctivitis

After two to three days:

Small white spots in the mouth may develop

Telltale raised, red rash shortly after

Complications can include encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain, and pneumonia. In pregnant women, the virus can cause preterm birth, miscarriage and stillbirth.

"It's just a scary time to be a mom and do everything right," said Hodson. "On top of it, you have to worry about things like measles, which have literally killed children this year."

This year, two school-aged children in Texas have died from the disease. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, they were not vaccinated and were otherwise healthy.

"Measles is so contagious, we need that immunity level to be real, real high in the community to protect everyone," said Laule.