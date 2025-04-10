Watch CBS News
Michigan Matters: Lawrence Tech's imprint grows, and a roundtable on politics

By Carol Cain

/ CBS Detroit

Lawrence Technological University is 93 years old with a strong regional imprint, which Dr. Tarek Sobh talks about on Michigan Matters.

Dr. Tarek is the eighth president in the private university's long history. He discusses how they team up with many companies as they work to ensure students graduate with jobs.

Susy Avery, John Stewart and Judge Greg Mathis with Michigan Matters host Carol Cain.  Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Then the roundtable of Judge Greg Mathis, John Stewart and Susy Avery talks about the political scene, which is gearing up for a hectic 2026 midterm election.

The trio also discusses the current race for Detroit mayor and other candidates now jumping into the U.S. Senate and governor's races.

