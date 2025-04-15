Nationwide "Golf with Us" initiative offers $5 rounds of golf for Michigan youth

Child struck and killed by ice cream truck; new search for missing teen; and more top stories

Child struck and killed by ice cream truck; new search for missing teen; and more top stories

Child struck and killed by ice cream truck; new search for missing teen; and more top stories

Bank of America is hosting a nationwide initiative that offers $5 or less rounds of golf for Michigan youth between the ages of 6 and 18.

The "Golf with Us" program, launched during the 2025 Masters Tournament, is in partnership with Youth on Course and aims to help kids build confidence and life skills through golf, according to a news release.

"Through Golf with Us, Bank of America is opening doors for young people in Metro Detroit, demonstrating that with dedication and support, they can achieve great things both on and off the golf course," said Star Crawford, market executive with Bank of America Detroit, in a statement. "By providing accessible opportunities to engage with the game, we're helping to build confidence and life skills that extend far beyond the fairway."

Families interested in the program can register online for a free one-year membership by May 24.

Participating courses in Metro Detroit include:

Chandler Park Golf Course, 12801 Chandler Park Drive in Detroit

Royal Oak Golf Center, 3500 Edgar Avenue in Royal Oak

Sycamore Hills Golf Club, 48787 North Avenue in Macomb

For more information on the program and to view other courses across Michigan, visit the Youth on Course website.