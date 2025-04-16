Washtenaw County Health Department urging measles vaccine to prevent spread

Measles cases have been reported in several Michigan counties, and some local health departments are trying to stop the spread before it's detected in their area.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the MMR vaccine contributed to the elimination of the disease from the U.S., but a downward trend in vaccinations has made people susceptible to its reintroduction from other parts of the world. No cases have been reported in Washtenaw County this year, but officials say it could put children's health and education at risk.

Ann Arbor Public Schools says it will follow state guidelines if a measles case is detected at one of its schools. This means unvaccinated students will not be able to go to school or participate in school activities for a minimum of 21 days.

The Washtenaw County Health Department says the guidelines are because of how easily it spreads among unvaccinated people.

"Nine of 10 people, if they're not protected by vaccine or prior illness, are going to become ill if they're exposed," said county health department spokesperson Susan Ringler-Cerniglia.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says the vaccine provides lifelong immunity and is 97% effective in preventing measles. Health officials suggest vaccine hesitancy is related to a 1998 study that linked the vaccine to the development of autism, but they claim the data used in that study was fraudulent.

Ringler-Cerniglia says the MMR vaccine has a long history of being safe and effective.

"This is a vaccine that's been around for a long time, it's been tested, it's incredibly safe, and it's incredibly effective. If you're not up to date, it's a great time to consider doing that because it's going to prevent illness, it's going to prevent spread, and it will prevent kids being kept out of school," she said.

She says the vaccine is covered by most insurance plans and is widely available at family doctors, pharmacies and even the health department itself.