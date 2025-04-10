GM will lay off 200 workers at Factory Zero Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly

General Motors will temporarily lay off 200 employees at its Factory Zero in Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center.

The company says the layoffs are not related to tariffs. The layoffs are effective April 14.

"Factory ZERO will adjust production to align with market dynamics," the automaker said in a statement. "Impacted employees will be placed on a temporary layoff and may be eligible for subpay and benefits in accordance with the GM-UAW national contract."

Factory ZERO opened in 1985 and employs more than 4,500 workers. It serves as the "launchpad for General Motors' multi-brand all-EV strategy," according to the company's website. The plant produces the Chevrolet Silverado EV, the GMC Sierra Denali, the Cadillac Escalade IQ and the Hummer EV SUV and pickup.

On Monday, Jeep-maker Stellantis idled production at plants in Canada and Mexico and temporarily laid off 900 workers at its Warren Stamping and Sterling Stamping plants in Michigan, as well as its Indiana Transmission Plant, Kokomo Transmission Plant and Kokomo Casting Plant. The decision, which was based on tariffs, impacted 4,500 represented Windsor employees.