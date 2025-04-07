Employee dies after workplace accident at Stellantis Dundee Engine Plant

Stellantis workers left wondering if more layoffs are coming

An employee died in a workplace accident at a Stellantis plant in Dundee, Michigan, the automaker said.

Stellantis confirmed that the employee died Monday morning at the Dundee Engine Plant. Details on the accident have not been released.

The automaker is working with local authorities on the investigation.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends and coworkers of a Dundee Engine Plant employee who was involved in a fatal workplace accident this morning," said Stellantis in a statement. "The Company is currently working with local authorities to investigate the incident. Out of respect for the family, we are not confirming the identity of the employee at this time. Counseling services will be available for Dundee Engine Plant employees."

Stellantis is not identifying the employee out of respect for their family.