Watch CBS News
Autos

Employee dies after workplace accident at Stellantis Dundee Engine Plant

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Stellantis workers left wondering if more layoffs are coming
Stellantis workers left wondering if more layoffs are coming 02:02

An employee died in a workplace accident at a Stellantis plant in Dundee, Michigan, the automaker said. 

Stellantis confirmed that the employee died Monday morning at the Dundee Engine Plant. Details on the accident have not been released. 

The automaker is working with local authorities on the investigation. 

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends and coworkers of a Dundee Engine Plant employee who was involved in a fatal workplace accident this morning," said Stellantis in a statement. "The Company is currently working with local authorities to investigate the incident. Out of respect for the family, we are not confirming the identity of the employee at this time. Counseling services will be available for Dundee Engine Plant employees."

Stellantis is not identifying the employee out of respect for their family. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.