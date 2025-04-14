Michigan's Jordan Hobbs picked by Seattle Storm in third round of WNBA draft

Man fatally stabbed in Southfield; $10k in retail merchandise stolen in Birmingham; more top stories

University of Michigan senior Jordan Hobbs was selected on Monday as the 34th overall pick by the Seattle Storm in the 2025 WNBA draft.

Hobbs, who started every game of her last season with the Wolverines, finished her collegiate career with an average of 13.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 31.4 minutes per game in the 2024-2025 season. On March 21, she recorded a career-high of 28 points against Iowa State in the NCAA Tournament.

The 6-foot-3 forward earned the All-Big Ten Honorable Mention and the Academic All-Big Ten honors.

Hobbs joins Kansas State's Serena Sundell and TCU's Madison Connor, who were selected No. 26 and 29, respectively, by Seattle.

The Wolverines made it through the first round of the tournament with their win against Iowa State but fell short in the second round, losing to Notre Dame.