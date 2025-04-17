Michigan Matters: Spotlighting the Detroit Public Schools Community Foundation

It's a look at the Detroit Public Schools Community Foundation and how things are going as Kerrie Mitchell, CEO, appears on Michigan Matters to give an update.

The organization has been providing opportunities for Detroit Public Schools Community students, and Mitchell talked about some of them.

Then Tommey Walker Jr., a graduate of Cass Tech High School in Detroit, also appeared to talk about the company he and classmate Sean Williams started — Detroit Vs. Everybody — and a new effort to sell hoodies with well-known DPSCD school names that they are creating, with a portion of the proceeds supporting the DPSCD Foundation.

Tonya Schuitmaker and Matt Grossmann with Michigan Matters host Carol Cain. Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Then MSU's Matt Grossmann and Tonya Schuitmaker, co-director of the Michigan Political Leadership Program, appear to talk about the lauded political training program, which includes 24 fellows each year.

They will hold their epic annual fundraising dinner on Wednesday, April 23, at Lansing Center, when David Wasserman, of the Cook Political Report, appears with me to do a fireside chat. There are a few tickets still available.

Grossman and Schuitmaker also talked about the political environment and its interesting impact on young people.

(Watch Michigan Matters at its new time: 5:30 a.m. Sundays on CBS Detroit, 9:30 a.m. Sundays on CW Detroit 50 WKBD).

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan)