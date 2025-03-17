Michigan Matters: Trump’s impact on the Great Lakes State

It's a conversation about the first weeks of the Trump administration and its impact on Michigan as the roundtable of Lena Epstein, GOP strategist; Sandy Baruah, president and CEO of the Detroit Regional Chamber; and Michael Griffie of AECOM appear on CBS Detroit's Michigan Matters to talk about it.

The trio also talks about tariffs and Canada, Mexico and China and they weigh in on other changes taking place under the new administration.

Peter Quigley and Michigan Matters host Carol Cain. Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Also, Peter Quigley, President/CEO of Kelly Services, appears to discuss changes in the workplace since the pandemic and other forces, including AI.

Quigley is serving as Chairman of the upcoming Detroit Regional Chamber Mackinac Conference in late May and talks about issues that will resonate at the annual gathering of business and community leaders.

He also talks about his career, as he announced he will retire from the job in late 2025.

(Watch Michigan Matters at its new time: 5:30 a.m. Sundays on CBS Detroit, 9:30 a.m. Sundays on Detroit 50 WKBD).

