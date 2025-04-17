Strong to severe storms possible late Friday in Southeast Michigan

Tracking storms for Friday into Saturday. NEXT Weather Forecast

There is an increasing risk of rain and storms heading into the Easter weekend.

A warm front is moving through Southeast Michigan on Friday into Saturday. This will put much of the state in what is called the warm sector.

Warm moist air in place will lead to a chance for some strong to severe storms.

All of Southeast Michigan is at a 2/5 on the severe risk scale from the Storm Prediction Center.

The severity of the storms will be about the timing.

The later the storms move in, the less energy there will be to fire up stronger storms.

There will be several rounds of rain on Good Friday.

Moderate rain showers will move in for the morning commute on Friday. There will also be a round of rain at around noon and the early afternoon hours.

The strongest storms will move in late Friday night, possibly into the early morning hours on Saturday.

The main threats will be strong damaging winds at 60 miles per hour or greater and some hail.