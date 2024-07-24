Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic's older brother, Strahinja, charged for assault at April basketball game

Strahinja Jokic, the older brother of Denver Nuggets champion Nikola Jokic, was given a formal citation recently in connection to a reported assault at an April Nuggets game at Ball Arena.

Depicted is a video still from a recording taken and posted on social media during the altercation in the stands at Ball Arena during an April 24, 2024 Denver Nuggets home game. @cgallegos67

According to the affidavit, an assault took place in the stands. Investigators then learned there was evidence of it captured on video and then posted to TikTok, going viral. Strahinja was identified in the video as being involved in the altercation that was recorded, also involving an unidentified fan.

Strahinja was served on July 19. At that time, investigators say he voluntarily offered a statement. Strahinja asserts he feels he did nothing wrong because he was, "defending an older man that has known for a long time."

The alleged victim was interviewed by investigators on April 25, when this person was seen to have cuts and bruising on his left eye. He told investigators he had been punched by one of the Jokic brothers. The victim claims the assault was unprovoked. He also said he saw a doctor shortly after and was diagnosed with a concussion.

Investigators said they also spoke to a witness, who confirmed Strahinja, the Nuggets star's older brother, had punched the victim.

In 2019, Strahinja faced charges for assault. That time, he was arrested for second-degree assault and false imprisonment. A woman claimed he had choked her and refused to let her leave an apartment in downtown Denver.

In this new incident, Strahinja Jokic was formerly charged with assault in the third degree – knowingly – reckless bodily injury.