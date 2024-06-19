Denver metro area celebrates Juneteenth with several events

For the third time, Colorado officially celebrates Juneteenth, and communities will look to celebrate the federal holiday through several events around the state.

Starting at 9 a.m., the Denver Museum of Nature and Science will celebrate Black achievement in science, and you'll be able to join in on engaging activities for the whole family. The event is free, and it will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Later at 10 a.m., there will be a Juneteenth mural unveiling by Denver Artist "Detour." This will be at the alley by Noble Riot between Larimer and Walnut streets off 27th.

In Commerce City, they will celebrate the contributions of African Americans to their community with free food, activities, and a live DJ at Pioneer Park from 5-7 p.m.

Finally, make your way to Boulder to hear some music that will make your soul sing. The Roots Project will be playing at 4747 Pearl Suite V3A from 6-11 p.m.

June 19, 1885, is when about 250,000 slaves in Galveston Bay, Texas learned they were freed under the Emancipation Proclamation, which was issued about two years earlier.