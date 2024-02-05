Research effort aims to correct the record on 1930s Denver fire engine crash, experience of surviving Black firefighter

Some say "history is in the eyes of the beholder."

A new research effort seeks to shed light on a tragedy in which two Denver firefighters died nearly 90 years ago.

Denver Firefighter Sidney Frelow and his daughter Beatrice, circa 1954. Beatrice Griffin

Beatrice Griffin grew up hearing about her father Sidney Frelow's time as a Denver firefighter.

"It was a constant reminder of how much he loved his job and how hard he worked to get it," Griffin said.

The country was segregated and Denver's Fire Station 3 is where Black firefighters were assigned.

Now Griffin wants to correct the historical record about the 1938 tragedy. A rig from Station 3 collided with a rig from Station 4 as both rushed to a fire at Elitch Gardens.

Denver Firefighter Sidney Frelow served in the 1930s. Beatrice Griffin

Max Sauermann, with the Denver Firefighter's Museum, described photos of the two lives taken that day.

"This is Captain George Brooks and this is James Simpson here. They were both on the rig during that collision and then unfortunately they were both line-of-duty deaths," he said.

Sidney Frelow was seriously injured and survived the accident. And though he received disability pay, benefits, and a pension -- what he wanted most was to continue to serve. He was not allowed to return to light duty.

"That was the pain that my father always felt: That why couldn't he at least have been able to do the work in the office," said Griffin.

"In 1938 we had individuals here that had questioned what happened in that accident," said Rod Juniel, Denver's first Black fire chief, now retired.

Researchers poured over records at the Denver Firefighters Museum and found that neither truck could have known the other was about to cross its path.

Captain George Brooks and Firefighter James Simpson, of Station 3, died in the 1938 accident. CBS

"Maybe we just wanted to blame Firehouse Number 3 for reasons I don't want to speculate on other than, the concern of the community is because we're the Black firehouse."

The full study of the 1938 tragedy will be public later this year. Supporters are hopeful its findings will illuminate the courage and fearless devotion of the firefighters of Station 3.

"Knowing the history of excellence and commitment that Fire Station 3 had is important for all firefighters," said Dr. Renée Cousins King, daughter of former firefighter Charles Cousins, who served at Station 3 in the 1940s.

"This community, this was one of its golden standards long before I was ever born," said Griffin. "It still is a treasure of the community."