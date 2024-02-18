Long-running racial justice class teaches predominantly white congregation about racism

For seven years, members of a predominantly white church congregation in Douglas County have been meeting every month to learn about race and racism.

"Gracious Lord, thanks for bringing us here together," said D'Nelle Macaluso as she led the group in prayer. "To help us dismantle racism and also to see others as we see ourselves. And to love others as we love ourselves."

Every meeting of the racial justice group at New Hope Presbyterian Church in Castle Rock starts and ends with a prayer.

The group's founder, Jeanette Macon, is the only face of color in the room. She's used to it after living in Douglas County for 20 years, where less than 2% of the population is Black.

It's something Macon says she clearly sees and experiences.

"Shopping in a store and there's five people ahead of me and they all get checked through at the checkout counter and I get through and they ask for my identification," said Macon. "It makes me angry."

It's why she and her friend, Ann Milam, started the racial justice group after a church summer book group sparked discussion about race. Both women grew up in Mississippi at the same time.

"Most of the people that were in the class for the discussion started asking me a bunch of questions and it wasn't necessarily about the book, but they were about racism and stuff like that," said Macon.

"Our premise was really how do we create a space so that people are not uncomfortable and if they are uncomfortable, they're willing to share. And they're willing to bring their questions, their confusions about racism," said Milam.

Seven years later, that space is still there.

"I've enjoyed it. I really have. I've learned a lot," said Macon.

On the third Sunday of each month, group members gather to discuss a book about race and how to take action.

"I thought racism was done with in the 60s and it obviously is not, but I didn't understand quite how it continues to persist," said Macaluso.

She says the class has been an eye-opener.

"It does cause me to realize how much I don't know and to be more open to other people's experiences and their lived reality and have more empathy for people," said Macaluso.

Right now, the group is reading a book called how we ended racism.

"It's too big of a job for the few of us to sit down and discuss this to think that were gonna end racism throughout the country. So, it has to be individual by individual," said Macon.

Individuals coming together, to continue their mission.

"To learn and to grow. In Jesus' name we thank you, Amen," Macaluso said as she ended the prayer.