Report: Russell Westbrook signs 2-year, $6.8 million deal with Denver Nuggets after buyout with Utah Jazz

After being bought out of his contract by the Utah Jazz and clearing waivers following a trade with the Clippers, Russell Westbrook is officially a Denver Nugget.

On Friday, Westbrook agreed to join the team after signing a deal worth two years at $6.8 million, according to multiple sources. Westbrook was officially waived by Utah on July 20.

The former MVP is officially parting ways with the Clippers after spending two years with the team where he took on roles as a starter and in rotation coming off the bench. Westbrook also played for the Los Angeles Lakers for two years, while spending a year with the Washington Wizards in 2020-21 and Houston Rockets in 2019-20.

Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) dunks against the Detroit Pistons in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. Paul Sancya / AP

He spent most of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder where he was drafted in 2008 to the then, Seattle Super Sonics before the franchise was relocated to OKC the same year.

With the Thunder, Westbrook appeared in the 2012 NBA Finals, won an MVP in the 2016-17 season, and became the league's all-time triple-double leader.

Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic who called for Westbrook to join the team, currently sits fourth on the list for triple-doubles all time. In 2016-17, Westbrook became the first player to average a triple-double in back-to-back seasons.

As the Nuggets acquire Westbrook once he clears waivers, Denver will be picking up a veteran player and nine-time NBA All-Star who has made an impact in the league based on his athletic ability and fierce gameplay every night on the court who can also pour his knowledge to other players.

For this year's free agency, the Nuggets traded off Reggie Jackson to the Charlotte Hornets, lost Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to free agency after the guard signed a three-year deal with the Orlando Magic that's worth $66 million, re-signed center DeAndre Jordan and plans to extend the contract of star guard Jamal Murray that was reportedly worth four years, $209 million.