City of Aurora invites Colorado community to Juneteenth midweek celebration

By Justin Adams

/ CBS Colorado

The City of Aurora is celebrating Juneteenth with a midweek celebration at the Aurora Municipal Center Great Lawn from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12. The celebration will include city booths, music, spoken word, and three food trucks.

All three food trucks are black-owned including J7's Kitchen, Q's Quisine, and Kona Ice.

"We're showing our culture," said J7's Kitchen owner Jantier Fennell. "We're showing the different types of foods that we're doing. And, especially living out here in Colorado, you really don't see that type of foods out here that much. To be able to bring it out and show the city that we are out here and we do serve soul food."

Juneteenth celebrates the day when Union Troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas to announce that slaves have been freed by an executive decree on June 19, 1865. It became an official federal holiday in 2021.

Check out more details about the Juneteenth celebration in Aurora online at the Visit Aurora website

First published on June 12, 2024 / 9:25 AM MDT

