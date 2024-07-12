Get tips for lowering high Colorado energy bills, and find out how to get assistance paying them

Energy experts provide tips on how to save on power bill during heat wave

Energy experts provide tips on how to save on power bill during heat wave

Energy experts provide tips on how to save on power bill during heat wave

Temperatures across Colorado are expected to reach triple-digits for consecutive days into the weekend.

As temperatures heat up and Coloradans escape extreme weather outside, the heat will also put a strain on air conditioners keeping you cool inside. Xcel Energy says there are ways customers can save on summertime electric bills.

CBS

The best way to keep their bills low is to practice basic conservation and efficiency habits to stay cool, like:

- Installing a programmable thermostat that raises the setting when the house is empty and lowers it to a comfortable level when everyone comes home.

- Using ceiling fans to circulate cool air throughout the home.

- Opening interior doors to improve the circulation of cool air inside.

- Using a whole-house or attic fan to draw in cool nighttime air and push out hot air during the day.

- Changing air conditioner filters and having your air conditioner coils cleaned to improve efficiency.

- Closing drapes and blinds during the heat of the day.

Customers can also reduce their overall bills by:

- Turning off lights and electronics when they're not in use.

- Replacing incandescent bulbs with LEDs, which use 75%-80% less energy than traditional bulbs and last 15% longer.

- Running washing machines, clothes dryers, and dishwashers with full loads and only after the heat of the day. This helps keeps the house cooler and reduces strain on the electric grid.

There are also other ways you can ease the burden of energy bill payments.

"With subsequent days that have over 100-degree temperatures, 50% of that energy consumed is from A/C units," said Andrew Holder, Xcel Energy Director of Community Relations and Local Government Affairs. "Customers can opt into different programs like A/C Rewards or Saver's Switch, which is a financial incentive to ensure that customers reduce their energy consumption and get a credit in their bill."

Organizations like Energy Outreach Colorado are partnering with Xcel are trying to help people pay high bills right now as well. You can get emergency financial assistance for past-due energy bills.

"Our solution has been to provide a holistic approach both from an affordability standpoint, increasing energy efficiency and providing access," CEO Jennifer Gremmert said.

To learn more on how to apply, visit energyoutreach.org.