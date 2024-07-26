Boar's Head recalls liverwurst nationwide over listeria risk. Here's what to know.

Deadly listeria outbreak linked to sliced deli meat, CDC says Deadly listeria outbreak linked to sliced deli meat, CDC says 00:51

Boar's Head Provisions is recalling all of its liverwurst products on store shelves because it could contain listeria, the U.S. Food and Safety Inspection Service said Friday. The announcement comes as health officials investigate a listeria outbreak that has sickened 34 people and caused two deaths in more than a dozen states.

Boar's Head also said some of its deli meat products could contain listeria, a type of bacteria that can cause illness known as listeriosis. The Sarasota, Florida-based company said it is recalling a total of more than 103 tons of meat.

Safety regulators warned consumers who have purchased potentially affected Boar's Head products not to eat them and urged retailers to pull the meat from stores.

What to know

The recalled liverwurst products were produced between June 11 and June 17, with a shelf life of 44 days. The products are for sale at retail delis nationwide, according to the recall notice.

Boar's Head sells liverwurst in 3.5 pound loaves encased in plastic, as well as in other weights, and in sliced form. The liverwurst's label reads, "Boar's Head Strassburger Brand Liverwurst." The liverwurst products under recall have sell-by dates that range from July 25 to Aug. 30.

Other products Boar's Head is pulling from stores because they could contain listeria:

Virginia Ham Old Fashioned Ham

Italian Cappy Style Ham

Extra Hot Italian Cappy Style Ham

Bologna

Beef Salami

Steakhouse Roasted Bacon

Garlic Bologna

Beef Bologna

The potentially tainted Boar's Head products were discovered when the Maryland Department of Health collected a sample from an unopened liverwurst product at a store that tested positive for listeria and notified the Food and Safety Inspection Service. State health officials conducted the test in collaboration with the Baltimore City Health Department as part of a larger investigation into a listeria outbreak.

Mild symptoms of listeria often include fever, muscle aches, vomiting and diarrhea. It can cause serious infections in people who are pregnant or 65 and older, as well as those who have weakened immune systems, with symptoms including headaches, stiff neck, loss of balance, confusion and convulsions. Antibiotics are used to treat listeria.

"Listeria spreads easily among deli equipment, surfaces, hands and food. Refrigeration does not kill listeria, but reheating to a high enough temperature before eating will kill any germs that may be on these meats," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said earlier this month in addressing the outbreak.

Consumers with questions about the Boar's Head recall can contact the company's customer service at (800) 352-6277. People with food safety questions can call the U.S. Department of Agriculture's meat and poultry hotline at (888) 674-6854 or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.