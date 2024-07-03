Furniture bank nonprofit in Denver aims to help Coloradans transitioning out of homelessness

Nonprofit helps people furnish new living space after transitioning out of an unhoused situation

Nonprofit helps people furnish new living space after transitioning out of an unhoused situation

A nonprofit just opening in Denver wants to help people furnish their homes as they transition out of a homeless situation.

It can be pricey decorating your home and it may be even more difficult for those trying to get back on their feet.

The new nonprofit, On The House Denver, works with caseworkers and other nonprofit organizations to provide its clients with furniture and essential home items at no cost.

The goal is to give them a dignified experience.

"You don't have to come and just take the couch you're given; you get to pick one out that makes you happy," said EmilyJane Zahreddine, the founder of the organization.

There are plenty of choices at the new furniture bank, from couches to bed frames and mattresses. The furniture is all on the house for those who mostly need it.

"Furniture bank services are like hitting the lottery," said Zahreddine.

According to Junehomes, the average person spends between $2,000 to $5,000 to furnish a one-bedroom apartment.

For those who found housing, this may be an added financial stressor on their plate.

"You can go to Goodwill or Arc Thrift and spend $1,500 to $1,800 on the items that we provide for free, that is an invaluable head start as they get their lives in a house environment going again," said Zahreddine.

The furniture that's in stock comes from its for-profit business, Furnishing Hope Junk Removal, that hauls items from those who wish to get rid of their furniture for a fee.

John Cruz, an employee of the business, has worked for several moving companies, but this one is unique to him.

"Everyone is so happy that their furniture is going to go to somebody who can actually use it, we are tired of seeing things end up in the dump," said Cruz.

Zahreddine also wants to use the current space to recycle and prevent items from going into the landfill.

"So far, we've only had to put 5% of what we have hauled into the landfill," said Zahreddine.

A reason the nonprofit aims to not only help people feel seen and supported, but also to do its part in helping the planet.

"When they learn that they are eligible to get furniture and I say, 'OK let's get you an appointment,' the look on their eyes is priceless, and it makes it worth it," said Zahreddine.