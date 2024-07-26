Visually-impaired Colorado shoppers feel independence through new eyes

Friday marks 34 years since the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law. It has transformed the lives of millions with special needs. More than 20,000 residents in Arapahoe County have a vision-related disability.

A new partnership at Stanley Marketplace is helping give them greater access.

Andre Jackson describes Stanley Marketplace as "beautiful," but the 24-year-old has never seen it. Jackson was born a preemie. His early arrival came with challenges, including total blindness.

"When I first came up, accessibility was not as advanced as it is now," Jackson said. He says many tools and services crucial for daily life were either non-existent or underdeveloped.

"Some people are really nice and they help me out. But others, even though we're blind, we can still feel their energy," said Jackson. "We can feel the room. We feel people just look at us, like, 'What are they doing?'"

Jackson credits technology like Aira for transforming his life. The accessibility app on his phone provides real-time assistance from a real person, allowing him to navigate crowded places safely and confidently.

"Aira has paved the way for blind people like me to be more independent," he said. "We get nervous in big crowds. I can turn on the app and walk around. It guides me, so I don't run into anybody."

He usually needs a guide to help navigate a complex layout like Stanley Marketplace.

CBS News Colorado followed Jackson around while an Aira interpreter guided him through a video on his phone.

"If you go to your right, there are some more tables that way," said the interpreter.

"Can you tell me what some of these shirts look like?" asked Jackson.

"There's a pink one with a flamingo, a green one with stripes," replied the interpreter.

Though he can't see it, Jackson describes Stanley Marketplace as "beautiful."

His description made an impact on General Manager Ally Fredeen.

"It honestly brought tears to my eyes. Hearing the experience from someone who perceives it differently than we do is incredible and powerful. We're all here together, experiencing the marketplace in different ways, and that's very inspiring," Fredeen said.

Fredeen says the partnership came about after a guest reached out, asking if they have access to similar technology.

"It makes you think beyond ADA compliance and more about mobility for individuals. While we are always in compliance, it's important to continuously elevate our efforts to be more inclusive and supportive of the community," Fredeen said. "I'm proud to be part of a community where members bring us ideas and look to us as a solution-oriented staple."

Aira is typically a subscription service. The cost ranges from $65 to $2,900, depending on how many minutes a user needs. Stanley Marketplace is covering the cost of using the app's services for guests on-site.

Users just need to tell the operator they are at Stanley Marketplace, and it will show in the system that it's free of charge.

"Adopting Aira's visual interpretation service is a game changer for us," Fredeen said. "The response has been overwhelmingly positive. People are happy to feel supported in such a meaningful way."

Through his work and advocacy, Jackson continues to inspire and pave the way for a more accessible world. He is starting a table talk series at Stanley Marketplace to discuss blindness, accessibility apps, and how technology can improve the lives of visually impaired individuals.

Jackson hopes that by sharing his experiences, he can foster a more understanding and inclusive society.

"We need to feel equal," he said. "People often look at us as if we're not part of the community. We want to be seen as normal people with the same capabilities."