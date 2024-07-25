Ruling pauses plans for merger of Kroger and Albertsons due to Colorado's legal challenge

The Colorado Attorney General's office is applauding a ruling that puts the plans for a proposed merger between two of the country's largest grocery store chains temporarily on hold.

(credit: CBS)

The proposed merger's pause will be in effect until a ruling is made on the State of Colorado's lawsuit which was filed with the intention of permanently blocking a merger between Kroger and Albertsons. King Soopers and City Market stores in Colorado are operated by Kroger and Albertsons is the parent company of Safeway stores across Colorado.

Reuters reported that at a Thursday morning hearing, Judge Andrew J. Luxen issued an order temporarily blocking the proposed $25 billion merger.

In a statement, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said "This is great news for shoppers, workers, farmers, and other suppliers, who can rest assured that this mega-merger will not go into effect during harvest season and while kids are headed back to school."

The Colorado case is scheduled to go to trial this fall.