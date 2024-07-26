Former Colorado undersheriff settles federal lawsuit with sheriff's office over firing for $1.75 million

A former undersheriff in Colorado has settled a federal lawsuit against her former employer after claiming she was unlawfully fired in retaliation for political differences between her and the former sheriff.

Holly Kluth, the former undersheriff of Douglas County, said on Friday that she settled the suit against former Sheriff Tony Spurlock and the county for $1.75 million. Kluth's attorneys call it "one of the largest single-plaintiff employment settlements" in the state.

Spurlock, who now serves as chief of the Oklahoma City University campus police department, acknowledged a request for comment Friday morning but did not immediately otherwise respond and the current Douglas County Sheriff declined to comment.

Former Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock Tony Spurlock

"At the direction of our outside counsel and our insurance company, Douglas County agreed to settle this matter, including the denial of any wrongdoing and the settlement amount being paid by our insurance company," Douglas County Attorney Jeffrey Garcia told CBS News Colorado.

In the lawsuit, Kluth said she and Spurlock had several political disagreements which, she says, angered Spurlock and led to her demotion in November 2020.

She ran for sheriff for the term that would have started after Spurlock's term expired and several months later, in May 2021, she was fired. Her attorneys say the firing lacked due process, violated state law and was done without consulting anyone else in the sheriff's office leadership.

Former Douglas County Undersheriff Kluth CBS

"The settlement amount reflects the reality that Ms. Kluth's claims had significant merit," her attorneys said in a statement.

According to the lawsuit, Kluth disagreed with Spurlock's support of so-called "red flag laws" and public endorsement of a political candidate.

"I'm grateful for my close friends and colleagues who stood steadfastly by me during these past four years, and to the attorneys who valiantly fought for the truth to be revealed and for justice to be done in my case," Kluth said. "I'm especially thankful for my family who supported me, and for my faith in God, who upheld me throughout this difficult time."