Colorado State University students celebrate Black History Month with fashion show and market

Dozens of Colorado State University students gathered on campus to celebrate Black History Month through a fashion show. The event, hosted by the Black and African American Cultural Center on campus, allowed students of all backgrounds to see how their peers express themselves through both fashion and small businesses.

Ashenafi Paulos, a student coordinator for the event, said this was the first time the BAACC hosted a fashion show as part of Black History Month.

"Every year we do a keynote event for Black History Month," Paulos said.

Ashenafi Paulos CBS

However, in 2024, they decided to forgo a single keynote speaker in favor of giving the spotlight back to students on campus.

"What we really wanted to do was showcase Black excellence," Paulos said. "I was not expecting this turnout, but it is really cool, and I am really proud."

Colorado State University has made it a public mission to grow diversity among the student body. The students, who welcomed people of all backgrounds to a fashion show, provided a platform where everyone could learn more about their peers, and their skills.

CBS

"We decided to do something like this to get more students involved in the actual content of the event," Paulos said.

Around the ballroom were booths featuring small business owners from the community.

"We wanted to showcase Black art and Black businesses as well. That is how we ended up with the fashion show and Black market," Paulos said.

Teresa Castro, a grad student at CSU, was one of those who was selling some of her merchandise at the market.

"(It's a) great opportunity to market myself," Castro said. "I do it on the side. I work full time and I am in grad school. But I love arts and crafts and being creative."

Some, like Meron Siyoum, said the fashion show and market provided a great opportunity for students from diverse backgrounds to get their work in front of others.

"I thought it was an amazing opportunity to showcase some of the work my mom has been doing," Siyoum said. "It has been going amazing. This is a lot of traction for an event so close to home."