Watch Elevating Black Voices special on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Our Elevating Black Voices Special airing on Monday at 6:30 p.m. highlights remarkable people and traditions, new efforts to address racial equity, and how communities across the region are finding innovative ways to ensure all Coloradans thrive.

CBS News Colorado's Tori Mason hosts the show which takes viewers to treasures of Denver's Five Points community, including a new venue that pays homage to the district's legacy showcasing jazz, and the firehouse that is the oldest station in Denver still serving the residents of the city.

CBS

Viewers also see how leaders in business and science are working to promote health in the African American community and how new efforts to celebrate the accomplishments of DPS graduates hold promise to build a workforce for the future.

CBS

The program also features the extraordinary story of one of the state's newest elected officials and how an immigrant-led organization is supporting the integration of African immigrants into one of the most diverse cities in Colorado and the nation.