Get tips on keeping Colorado energy bill costs down while temperatures are going up

Tips for keeping energy bill costs down while Colorado temperatures are going up

Tips for keeping energy bill costs down while Colorado temperatures are going up

Tips for keeping energy bill costs down while Colorado temperatures are going up

Last week was scorching hot in Colorado, so many people were staying indoors and cranking up the air conditioning. However, staying cool this summer will likely be more expensive for many Americans. As temperatures soar, unfortunately the costs of cooling your home also go up.

Josef F. Stuefer/Getty Images

On top of that, two energy groups predict summer electric bills will jump almost 8% nationwide, which adds up to about $719 more to cool a home.

Here are a few tips and tricks to keep those costs down on your electric bill.

According to Consumer's Energy, the optimal temperature to set your thermostat is 78 degrees when you're home, and even warmer when you're away.

Sacrificing a few degrees can save you a few bucks. For every one degree higher you set your thermostat - you could save one to three dollars for every hundred on your bill. Setting the temperature a few degrees higher also means your air conditioning doesn't have to work as hard to keep your home cool, saving a few extra dollars.

So what else can you do?

Use a fan, as this will make rooms feel up to five degrees cooler. Make sure your ceiling fans are spinning counterclockwise in the summer. Also, close curtains and blinds during the day to keep the sun from heating your home. You can also buy a smart thermostat, which make it easy to conserve energy and save money.

A few other tips include: running kitchen and laundry appliances early in the morning or after 7 p.m., avoid using the oven during the afternoon, and keep your AC in good working condition which includes changing your AC filter every three months.