Denver Nuggets among NBA teams sued, accused of copyright infringement over music use

The Denver Nuggets are one of more than a dozen NBA teams that have been sued in federal court by music publishers who allege the teams used music by Drake, Jay-Z, Beyoncé and other artists in promotional videos without those publishers' consent.

The Nuggets were sued this month by Artist Publishing Group and several other music publishers in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York

The teams "reproduced, distributed, and/or publicly performed the Works as part of the Videos, thereby infringing Plaintiff's exclusive rights of copyright," according to the lawsuit.

Entertainers Beyonce and Jay-Z talk with a vendor at the NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and New Jersey Nets on Feb. 20, 2012, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Bill Kostroun / AP

The songs in question that were allegedly used by the Nuggets without the publishers' consent include "Graffiti" by YoungBoy Never Broke Again; "That's What I Like" by Flo Rida; "Crew" by GoldLink; "One Dance" by Drake; "Focus" by Ariana Grande; "03 Bonnie and Clyde" by Jay-Z and Beyoncé; "Work Hard, Play Hard" by Benny Blanco; and "Say So" by Doja Cat.

Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, which owns the Denver Nuggets, told CBS News Colorado that it doesn't comment on pending litigation.

The publishers are seeking a jury trial, an injunction against the Nuggets and the other teams and court fees. Their attorneys say they're entitled to up to $150,000 per song that was used without their consent.