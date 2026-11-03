Illinois 2026 election live updates as voting begins for governor, Senate, House and Chicago school board races
Illinois voters head to the polls on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026, to pick their governor, new U.S. senator, new representatives in the U.S. House and Chicago's first-ever elected school board and school board president.
What to know for 2026 Illinois midterm election
- In the race for Illinois governor, incumbent Democrat JB Pritzker is facing off against his last Republican opponent, former state senator Darren Bailey. If Pritzker wins, he will be the first Democrat ever elected to a third term. Independent candidate Collin Corbett is also on the ballot.
- Longtime Democratic U.S. Senator for Illinois Dick Durbin will replaced either by fellow Democrat and Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, or her Republican opponent and former Illinois GOP chairman Don Tracy. Independent Whitfield Harrington is also on the ballot.
- Four Democratic incumbents in Congress are giving up their seats in Illinois' 2nd, 4th, 7th, 8th and 9th, ushering in at least four new representatives for Illinois. Democrats are trying to regain a majority in Congress as President Trump's approval ratings continue to fall.
- For the first time ever, Chicago is electing a school board president. Three candidates are vying for that position on city voters' ballots.
Who will Illinois' next U.S. Senator be?
When U.S. Senator Dick Durbin announced he was not seeking reelection after representing Illinois since 1997, it opened up a seat many had not given thought to filling soon.
Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton won a fierce Democratic primary to represent her party on the ballot, giving up her position as second-in-command of Illinois in the process. She faces former Illinois Republican Party Chairman Don Tracy.
Polls have shown Stratton with a comfortable lead. She is pushing for Medicare for all and a $25 an hour federal minimum wage.
Tracy has never held public office, but was GOP chair for the state earlier this year. He is self-funding his campaign and has walked a careful line because of the president's unpopularity. He told CBS News Chicago he is not asking for President Trump's endorsement.
Tom Demmer, Cheri Bustos on early voting turnout surging
Former Illinois State Representatives Tom Demmer and Cheri Bustos join CBS News Chicago to discuss the surge in early voting turnout.
Bustos said the increase in early voting turnout is a "sign of anger."
"Voters want something different right now," Bustos said. "People can't afford their healthcare, they can't afford to fill up their F-150s, and what's on the ballot right now is, I just want a better life for my family, I want to be able to afford things, and right now that's a struggle."
"I think people are getting out because they want to make sure their voice gets heard, and in these tight elections, every single vote counts," Demmer said.
Illinois governor election: Pritzker v. Bailey, round two
If the top of your ballot looks familiar this year, it's because Gov. JB Pritzker is facing former Southern Illinois state senator Darren Bailey for the second time.
Bailey won the Republican primary in March to earn a rematch against Pritzker, who defeated him handily in 2022. A farmer, Bailey made a name for himself during the pandemic when he opposed Pritzker's mask mandate. In 2026, he is running with Cook County Republican Chairman Aaron Del Mar.
Gov. Pritzker is seeking to become the first Democrat to be elected to a third term as governor of Illinois. With his former Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton on the ballot for U.S. Senate, he is now running with deputy governor Christian Mitchell.
Polls officially open for Illinois 2026 midterm election
Polls are officially open for the Illinois 2026 midterm election.
As Darious Johnson reports, voters are already lined up outside the Loop supersite.
Polls close at 7 p.m. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. can still cast their ballot.
Darious will continue to provide updates as voters head to the polls.
Cook County voter turnout ahead of Election Day
Over 250,000 suburban voters have cast early ballots, according to the Cook County Clerk.
Cook County officials reported that nearly 107,000 mail ballots were returned. Officials said there are "an additional 11,000 ballots currently in the U.S. Postal Service pipeline."
This is a 31% increase from early voting turnout reported in 2022 in Cook County.
Illinois ail ballots postmarked by Election Day may be received and counted for up to 14 days after the election.
Key decisions as voters head to the polls
Chris Tye takes a look at the key decisions voters have to make as they head to the polls on Tuesday. Polls open at 6 a.m.
Can I register to vote on Election Day?
Illinois allows what's called "grace period voter registration" which includes registering to vote on Election Day. Traditional voter registration ends 28 days before an election, but the grace period is Illinois' extension of voter registration from the 27th day before an election through Election Day.
You will need to bring two forms of ID with you to register to vote on Election Day, just like when you register before Election Day. Those forms of identification include but are not limited to a driver's license, a state-issued non-driver's license identification card, a bank statement, a lease or residence contract, and utility bills from the last 30 days. At least one of them must show your current address.
Once you're registered at your polling place, you can go cast your ballot in the midterm.
Election Day registration can only be done in-person; not by mail, or online. Many early voting sites also offer Election Day voter registration; see the full list here.
Do I need an ID to vote in Illinois?
Illinois voters don't generally need to show their ID to vote — as long as they're already registered.
If you've already registered to vote at your current address and have voted previously while living there (including in this year's March primary), you won't need to show ID at the polls. You only need to sign a document to ensure your signature matches the voter signature on file for you.
But if you haven't yet registered to vote and are registering on-site, or you're voting for the first time, you may need to show ID. To be safe, you should bring two forms of ID, neither of which have to be a photo ID. One should show your current address like your rental lease, your mortgage documents, or a utility bill from the last 30 days. The other can be a driver's license or state ID, a student ID, bank statement, FOID card, passport, or similar document proving your identity.
You can also bring the voter ID card you were sent in the mail when you registered to vote.
It's Election Day in Illinois
After hotly contested primaries, months of campaigning and weeks of early voting, it's Election Day in Illinois for the 2026 midterms.
Polls open across the state at 6 a.m., and will remain open until 7 p.m.
On the ballot are races for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, Chicago's first elected school board president, and dozens of state house and senate seats.
The midterm election will determine the balance of power in Congress for the remaining two years of President Donald Trump's term. Voters have listed the cost of living, the war with Iran, tariffs, inflation and even artificial intelligence as top priorities for this election.