Judge dismisses Bill Quinlan's lawsuit alleging double-dipping in Chicago mayoral election; he vows appeal

A Cook County Circuit Court judge dismissed Chicago mayoral candidate Bill Quinlan's lawsuit accusing some of his opponents of illegally double-dipping by running for mayor while running for state office.

The lawsuit named rivals Alexi Giannoulias, Mike Quigley and Maria Pappas. Giannoulias and Quigley have both formally declared they're running for mayor; Pappas has not. Giannoulias is also running for re-election as Illinois Secretary of State, Quigley for re-election to federal office as U.S. congressman for Illinois' 5th District, and Pappas for re-election a Cook County Treasurer.

The core of Quinlan's argument revolved around changes in Illinois election law in 2024, which now says that if a person's name is presented as a candidate for two or more incompatible offices – meaning they cannot serve in both roles at the same time – they must withdraw from all but one.

Candidates will file to appear on the ballot as a Chicago mayoral candidate in 2027 from Oct. 19 through 26, while they are on the ballot for their other races in the Nov. 3 midterm election.

Before the 2024 state law change, mayoral candidates could not begin filing their nominating petitions until after the previous year's general election. The new law requires the petitions to be filed by Oct. 26.

Wednesday, Judge Eve M. Reilly dismissed the case, saying it was filed prematurely. She did not rule on the merits.

Quinlan announced after the hearing that he will appeal the ruling.

"Today's ruling was about timing, not substance," he said in a statement. "The court did not rule on whether Alexi Giannoulias, Mike Quigley and Maria Pappas can run for two incompatible offices at once. That question is still wide open, which is why we will appeal and seek a definitive answer before voters cast their ballots on Nov. 3."