Former U.S. Rep. Melissa Bean seeks return to Congress in race vs. Republican Jennifer Davis

With U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Illinois) stepping down at the end of his term following a failed bid for the Senate, former U.S. Rep. Melissa Bean is looking to return to the seat she once held for six years.

The 8th District includes multiple north and northwest suburbs, including Schaumburg, Elgin, Des Plaines, Hoffman Estates, St. Charles, and West Dundee.

Krishnamoorthi has represented the district since 2017, but gave up his seat to run for the U.S. Senate.

Bean represented the district from 2005 to 2011, after losing the 2010 election to Tea Party Republican Joe Walsh, who served one term before losing re-election to future Sen. Tammy Duckworth in 2012.

After years working as as CEO of the Executives' Club of Chicago, a local business forum, and as an executive for JP Morgan Chase, Bean is trying to win back the seat in November. She's facing off against Republican Jennifer Davis, a mother of 10 and tech entrepreneur who said she's ready to bring artificial intelligence expertise to Congress.

"When you don't have experts, then expertise gets bought, and I think that's really bad for the voters," Davis said.

Both candidates said they're focused on the key issue of affordability.

"There's no response from Congress to look out for affordability and, you know, affordable health care, affordable housing, affordable groceries. And [voters] just feel like, who's representing me? And that's a concern that I think people are very worried about the direction of the country on," Bean said.

"It's the affordability, it's being able to have high quality, affordable healthcare, and it's a very entrepreneurial district. So it is all of the issues that impact small businesses. We have so much red tape that really makes it impossible to be an entrepreneur in this area," Davis said.

Asked if she would support an attempt to impeach President Trump if Democrats take control of the House, Bean said, "I think we'd have to look at what offenses are we looking at."

"He's been impeached before. He's clearly committed impeachable offenses," she said.

CBS News Chicago asked Davis if the Trump administration's immigration crackdown last year, dubbed Operation Midway Blitz, was a success or a failure.

"These are people doing jobs, and so I think we have to look at two elements to it. We have to look at do individuals make mistakes? Certainly there was mistakes that could have been done. Do we need to have strong law enforcement and strong borders and strong communities? Absolutely," she said.

Bean said she agrees that the United States needs to secure its borders, but criticized the Trump administration's handling of Operation Midway Blitz and other immigration enforcement efforts in across the U.S.

"What we've seen on our streets of people being murdered, you know, people disappearing from their communities, is just out of hand," she said. "We really need to cut back this excess funding of ICE and make sure that they are properly trained and held accountable when they go rogue."

Asked if the government needs better guardrails in place to prevent elected officials from enriching themselves while they're in office, Davis said, "I would love that, and that's something that's really important to me."

"I don't agree with it, regardless of what side of the fence it's on," she said.

Asked if she believes the president has enriched himself beyond a reasonable amount of money while in office, Davis said, "I don't know that."

"I mean, that's not something that I've researched or paid that much attention to," she said.

Bean and Davis sharply differ on abortion.

Davis supports the overturning of Roe v. Wade, which returned abortion regulation to states.

Bean said protecting abortion rights is not negotiable, calling for Roe v. Wade's protections to be written into federal law.