Second Chicago facility shut down in connection to South Chicago Chapel investigation, sources say

The investigation by the state of Illinois into mishandled and decomposing bodies found at a Chicago funeral home has expanded to a second facility.

The Illinois State Comptroller, which regulates crematoriums, is now investigating Bohemian National Cemetery and Crematorium is in connection to the South Chicago Chapel scandal and Morgan family, and has also been shut down, sources told CBS News Chicago.

Sources with the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office also said that on top of the 56 decomposing bodies found at South Chicago Chapel, dozens of boxes of cremated remains were also uncovered.

The source told CBS News Chicago that the office is holding more than 50 boxes of ashes as a courtesy for Chicago police. A similar situation played out when the same owners had their Chicago Heights crematorium shut down last year.

Saturday contractors boarded up the windows and doors of South Chicago Chapel at 95th and Exchange. Some said the lingering gruesome smell made the job difficult.

In 2025, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office showed CBS News Chicago Investigator Dave Savini nearly 500 boxes of cremated remains confiscated from the Heights Crematory in Chicago Heights, some of which were 16 years old. The state shut down Heights Crematory and took away owner Clark Morgan's license. His wife, Johanna Morgan, owns the South Chicago Chapel and Clark Morgan's name was listed as its president.

But since crematorium and funeral home licenses are regulated by different state agencies, Morgan was allowed to still care for the bodies of loved ones.

The ME's office said they will reach out to families once they identify the bodies. The office said they will pay for the cremation or funerals for the families.