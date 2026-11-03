Illinois 2026 election: Will La Shawn Ford or Chad Koppie replace Danny Davis in U.S. House 7th District?

Illinois voters in the state's 7th Congressional District are choosing between Democratic State Rep. La Shawn Ford and Kane County farmer and perennial Republican candidate Chad Koppie to replace longtime U.S. Rep. Danny Davis after he retires.

Davis has represented the district — which includes the Loop, much of Chicago's West Side and several western suburbs — for nearly 30 years. Ford defeated 12 other candidates from the Democratic primary to win his spot on the ballot, while Koppie defeated radio host Patricia Easley in the Republican primary.

Ford has been an Illinois state representative since 2007 in the 8th District, which overlaps with the 7th congressional district in parts of the city's West Side and western suburbs including Broadview, Oak Park, Forest Park, La Grange Park, Maywood and Westchester.

Koppie has run as a GOP candidate in Illinois for decades, including failed bids for U.S. Senate in 1992, 1996, 2008, 2014, 2016 and 2020. He also unsuccessfully ran for governor in 1998 and lieutenant governor in 2018.