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Illinois 2026 election: Will La Shawn Ford or Chad Koppie replace Danny Davis in U.S. House 7th District?

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum,
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
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Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

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Illinois voters in the state's 7th Congressional District are choosing between Democratic State Rep. La Shawn Ford and Kane County farmer and perennial Republican candidate Chad Koppie to replace longtime U.S. Rep. Danny Davis after he retires.

Davis has represented the district — which includes the Loop, much of Chicago's West Side and several western suburbs — for nearly 30 years. Ford defeated 12 other candidates from the Democratic primary to win his spot on the ballot, while Koppie defeated radio host Patricia Easley in the Republican primary.

Ford has been an Illinois state representative since 2007 in the 8th District, which overlaps with the 7th congressional district in parts of the city's West Side and western suburbs including Broadview, Oak Park, Forest Park, La Grange Park, Maywood and Westchester.

Koppie has run as a GOP candidate in Illinois for decades, including failed bids for U.S. Senate in 1992, 1996, 2008, 2014, 2016 and 2020. He also unsuccessfully ran for governor in 1998 and lieutenant governor in 2018.

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