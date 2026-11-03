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Illinois election for 2nd District in U.S. House will replace Robin Kelly with Donna Miller or Mike Noack

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum,
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
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Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

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Voters in Illinois' 2nd Congressional district will have a new representative after Election day after Rep. Robin Kelly lost the primary to become the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in March. 

Vying to replace Kelly are Democrat Donna Miller and Republican Mike Noack. 

Miller is a Cook County Commissioner and longtime political ally of Kelly's, who won the March primary by besting nine other candidates. Her county district covers several south suburbs, including all or parts of Alsip, Bridgeview, Chicago Heights, Crestwood, Matteson, Oak Forest, Orland Park, Park Forest, Sauk Village, Steger, Tinley Park and Worth.

Noack is a truck driver from Kankakee County and first-time candidate for public office. He faces admittedly long odds, as the 2nd District has not elected a Republican to Congress since the 1950s.

Kelly represented the district since 2013. She gave up the seat to run in the Democratic primary to replace Dick Durbin in the U.S. Senate, but lost to Juliana Stratton. 

The 2nd District stretches from the Hyde Park neighborhood on Chicago's South Side to the farms of Danville in Central Illinois. 

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