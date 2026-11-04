Chicago voters back tax hike on millionaires, return to gunshot detection technology

Chicago voters on Election Day backed higher taxes and millionaires and a return to gunshot detection technology, but now it is up to elected leaders to decide what to do with this input.

The ballot questions voters answered are not set in stone. But they are giving leaders a sense of what people want.

Unofficial results show 80.6% of Chicago voters supported a question calling for a 3% surcharge on income above $1 million. The money would help fund education and provide property tax relief.

A separate question about taxing millionaires to fund schools also had about 81% support.

Meanwhile, 72.5% supported restarting gunshot detection technology. The city stopped using ShotSpotter more than two years ago, in September 2024.

Just last month, Mayor Brandon Johnson's administration announced plans for a new gunshot detection pilot program on parts of Chicago's South and West sides.

A total of 84.9% backed having the city seek compensation from the federal government for costs and harm related to Operation Midway Blitz, the immigration enforcement campaign in Chicago last year.

This includes lost tax revenue, public safety response costs, and services for affected families.

A total of 73.8% supported a financial penalty on owners of vacant or undeveloped land to help fund schools, and 67.8% supported exploring a permanent outdoor space for festivals and other events.

No specific location for such a space has been proposed at this time.

These results are still unofficial, with about 95% of Chicago precincts reporting.