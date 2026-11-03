Shots fired near polling place on Chicago's West Side; no one struck

Shots were fired near a polling place on Chicago's West Side Tuesday morning, but no one was struck.

Police said a man fired a gun from inside a sport-utility vehicle in the 5700 block of West Bloomingdale Avenue in the North Austin neighborhood. Three unoccupied parked cars were hit and damaged.

The gunfire occurred on the same block as the Galewood Park Field House, 5729 W. Bloomingdale Ave., which is an Election Day polling place.

Police did not indicate that the polling place had anything to do with the gunfire.

The incident was classified as a reckless discharge. Grand Central Area detectives were investigating.

Polls were open in Chicago until 7 p.m. for the midterm election.