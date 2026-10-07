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Early voting in Illinois 2026: Where cast your ballot in Chicago and the surrounding counties

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Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Early voting in Illinois begins 40 days before Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 3 for the 2026 midterm general election.

In Chicago and the counties in northern Illinois, not all early voting sites may be open at the very start of the early voting period, but more sites open as November approaches.

Illinois allows early voting in person and by mail, and also allows voters to register at their polling place. Find your nearest early voting site for Chicago and the surrounding counties below.

Chicago | Cook County | DeKalb County | DuPage County | Grundy County | Kane County | Kanakee County | Kendall County | Lake County | LaSalle County | McHenry County | Will County 

Early voting in Chicago

Two early voting locations in downtown Chicago opened on Oct. 1. Early voting locations in all of the city's 50 wards open on Oct. 19.

Early voting locations open Oct. 1

Downtown Voting Supersite
137 S. State Street
Bilingual voting official present for Spanish, Chinese (Mandarin/Cantonese), and Hindi/Gujarati/Urdu

Chicago Board of Elections Office
39 W. Washington St., 6th Floor

Hours:

October 1 – 25, 2026
Monday through Friday - 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Saturday - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Sunday - 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

October 26 – November 2, 2026
Monday through Friday - 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Saturday - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Sunday - 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Chicago Ward voting sites open Oct. 19 

Hours:
Monday through Friday - 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Saturday - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Sunday - 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

1st Ward
Golblatts Building
1615 W. Chicago Ave.
Bilingual voting official present for Spanish

2nd Ward
Near North Library
310 W. Division St.
Bilingual voting official present for Spanish

3rd Ward
Dawson Technical Institute
3901 S. State St.

4th Ward
Dr. Martin Luther King Center
4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

5th Ward
Southside YMCA
6330 S. Stony Island Ave.

6th Ward
Whitney Young Library
415 E. 79th St.

7th Ward
Trumball Park
2400 E. 105th St.

8th Ward
Olive Harvey College
10001 S. Woodlawn Ave.

9th Ward
Palmer Park
201 E. 111th St.

10th Ward
Vodak East-Side Library
3701 E. 106th St.
Bilingual voting official present for Spanish

11th Ward
McGuane Park
2901 S. Poplar Ave.
Bilingual voting official present for Chinese (Cantonese/Mandarin)

12th Ward
McKinley Park Library
1915 W. 35th St.
Bilingual voting official present for Spanish and Chinese (Cantonese/Mandarin)

13th Ward
Clearing Library
6423 W. 63rd Pl.
Bilingual voting official present for Polish

14th Ward
Archer Heights Library
5055 S. Archer Av.
Bilingual voting official present for Spanish and Polish

15th Ward
Bright Park Community Campus (Park No. 596)
4830 S. Western Ave.
Bilingual voting official present for Spanish

16th Ward
Lindblom Park
6054 S. Damen Ave.
Bilingual voting official present for Spanish

17th Ward
Thurgood Marshall Library
7506 S. Racine Ave.

18th Ward
Wrightwood Ashburn Library
8530 S. Kedzie Ave

19th Ward
Mt. Greenwood Park
3721 W. 111th St.

20th Ward
Bessie Coleman Library
731 E. 63rd St.

21st Ward
West Pullman Library
830 W. 119th St.

22nd Ward
Toman Library
2708 S. Pulaski Road
Bilingual voting official present for Spanish

23rd Ward
St. Faustina Kowalska Parish5
157 S. McVicker Ave.
Bilingual voting official present for Spanish and Polish

24th Ward
St. Agatha Catholic Parish
3151 W. Douglas Blvd.

25th Ward
Rudy Lozano Library
1805 S. Loomis St.
Bilingual voting official present for Spanish

26th Ward
Humboldt Park Library
1605 N. Troy St.
Bilingual voting official present for Spanish

27th Ward
Union Park
1501 W. Randolph St.

28th Ward
Malcolm X College – West Campus
4624 W. Madison St.
Bilingual voting official present for Spanish

29th Ward
Amundsen Park
6200 W. Bloomingdale Ave.

30th Ward
Kilbourn Park
3501 N. Kilbourn Ave.
Bilingual voting official present for Spanish

31st Ward
Portage Cragin Library
5108 W. Belmont Ave.
Bilingual voting official present for Spanish and Polish

32nd Ward
Bucktown-Wicker Park Library
1701 N. Milwaukee Ave.

33rd Ward
American Indian Center
3401 W. Ainslie St.
Bilingual voting official present for Spanish and Hindi/Urdu

34th Ward
UIC Student Center East
750 S. Halsted St.
Bilingual voting official present for Spanish and Hindi/Urdu

35th Ward
Northeastern IL University El Centro
3390 N. Avondale Ave.
Bilingual voting official present for Spanish

36th Ward
West Belmont Library
3104 N. Narragansett Ave.
Bilingual voting official present for Spanish and Polish

37th Ward
West Chicago Library
4856 W. Chicago Ave.

38th Ward
Hiawatha Park
8029 W. Forest Preserve Dr.
Bilingual voting official present for Polish

39th Ward
North Park Village Admin Building
5801 N. Pulaski Rd.
Bilingual voting official present for Spanish, Chinese (Cantonese), Hindi/Urdu and Korean

40th Ward
Budlong Woods Library
5630 N. Lincoln Ave.
Bilingual voting official present for Hindi/Gujarati/Urdu

41st Ward
Roden Library
6038 N. Northwest Hwy.
Bilingual voting official present for Spanish and Polish

42nd Ward
Historic Lawson House
803 N. Dearborn St.
Bilingual voting official present for Chinese (Cantonese) and Polish

43rd Ward
Lincoln Park Library
1150 W. Fullerton Ave.
Bilingual voting official present for Spanish and Polish

44th Ward
Merlo Library
644 W. Belmont Ave.
Bilingual voting official present for Spanish

45th Ward
Kolping Society of Chicago
5826 N. Elston Ave.
Bilingual voting official present for Spanish and Polish

46th Ward
Truman College
1145 W. Wilson Ave.
Bilingual voting official present for Chinese (Mandarin)

47th Ward
Welles Park
2333 W. Sunnyside Ave.
Bilingual voting official present for Chinese (Cantonese/Mandarin)

48th Ward
Broadway Armory
5917 N. Broadway St.
Bilingual voting official present for Chinese (Cantonese) and Hindi/Urdu

49th Ward
Willye B. White Park
1610 W. Howard St.
Bilingual voting official present for Hindi/Gujarati/Urdu

50th Ward
Northtown Library
6800 N. Western Ave
Bilingual voting official present for Hindi/Gujarati/Urdu and Polish

Early voting in Cook County

Most early voting locations in Cook County open either on Oct. 7 or Oct 19, and hours can vary by week and day. Visit the Cook County Clerks' Office here to see exact dates and hours for each early voting location below. 

69 W. Washington St. Pedway
69 W. Washington St.
Chicago, IL 60602

Alsip Village Hall
4500 W. 123rd St.
Alsip, IL 60803

Arlington Heights Village Hall
33 S. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, Il 60005

Barrington Hills Village Hall
112 Algonquin Rd.
Barrington, IL 60010

Bellwood Village Hall
3200 Washington Blvd.
Bellwood, IL 60010

Berwyn: Pavek Community Center
6501 31st St.
Berwyn, IL 60402

Bridgeview Courthouse, Room 238
10220 S. 76th Ave
Bridgeview, IL 60455

Brookfield Village Hall
8820 Brookfield Ave.
Brookfield, IL 60513

Burbank: Prairie Trails Library District
8449 S. Moody Ave
Burbank, IL 60459

Calumet City Library
660 Manistee Ave
Calumet City, IL 60409

Calumet Township Community Center
12633 S. Ashland Ave
Calumet Park, IL 60287

Chicago Heights: Prairie State College
Conference Center, Proven IT Room 1318/1320
202 S. Halsted St.
Chicago Heights, IL 60411

Cicero Community Center
2250 S. 49th Ave
Cicero, IL 60804

Cicero PSO Building
5410 W. 34th St.
Cicero, IL 60804

Crestwood Civic Center
13820 S. Cicero Ave.
Crestwood, IL 60418

Des Plaines Public Library
1501 Ellinwood St.
Des Plaines, IL 60016

Elk Grove Village Hall
891 Wellington Ave.
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007

Elmwood Park Recreation Center
2 Conti Pkwy
Elmwood Park, IL 60707

Evanston: Robert Crown Community Center
1801 Main St
Evanston, IL 60202

Franklin Park Village Hall
9500 Belmont Ave
Franklin Park, IL 60131

Glenview Village Hall
2500 E Lake Ave.
Glenview, IL 60025

Harvey: Gloria Taylor Hall
14821 Broadway Ave.
Harvey, IL 60426

Hoffman Estates Village Hall
1900 Hassell Rd.
Hoffman Estates, IL 60169

Lemont Township Community Center
16300 Alba St.
Lemont, IL 60439

Lynwood Senior Youth Center
21460 E. Lincoln Hwy.
Lynwood, IL 60411

Lyons Village Hall
4200 Lawndale Ave.
Lyons, IL 60534

Markham Courthouse
Room 238
16501 S. Kedzie Ave.
Markham, IL 60428

Matteson Community Center
20642 Matteson Ave.
Matteson, IL 60443

Maywood Public Library District
121 S. 5th Ave.
Maywood, IL 60153

Maywood Courthouse
Whitcomb Building, Room 104
1311 Maybrook Square
Maywood, IL 60153

Melrose Park Village Hall
1000 N. 25th Ave.
Melrose Park, IL 60160

Morton Grove American Legion Memorial Civic Center
6140 Dempster St.
Morton Gove, IL 60053

Mount Prospect Village Hall
50 S. Emerson St.
Mount Prospect, IL 66056

Niles Village Hall
1000 Civic Center Dr.
Niles, IL 60714

Norridge: Estelle Sieb Community Center
7774 W. Irving Park Rd.
Norridge, IL 60706

Northbrook Village Hall
1225 Cedar Ln.
Northbrook, IL 60062

Oak Forest City Hall
15440 S. Central Ave.
Oak Forest, IL 60452

Oak Lawn Public Library
Meeting Room C
9427 Raymond Ave.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453

Oak Park Village Hall
123 Madison St.
Oak Park, IL 60302

Orland Park Civic Center
14750 Ravinia Ave.
Orland Park, IL 60462

Palatine Public Library
700 N. North Ct.
Palatine, IL 60067

Palos Heights Recreation Center
6601 W. 127th St.
Palos Heights, IL 60463

Park Forest Village Hall
350 Victory Drive
Park Forest, IL 60466

Park Ridge Centennial Activity Center
100 S. Western Ave
Park Ridge, IL 60068

Rolling Meadows Courthouse
Room 238
2121 Euclid Ave
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008

Schaumburg: Trickster Art Gallery
190 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193

Skokie: Oakton College
P103-104
7701 N. Lincoln Ave
Skokie, IL 60077

Skokie Courthouse
Cafeteria Room 100
5600 Old Orchard Road
Skokie IL 60077

Steger: Elmer Joyce Memorial Fire Station
3320 Emerald Ave
Steger, IL 60475

Stickney-Forest View Library
6800 W. 43rd St.
Stickney, IL 60402

Streamwood Village Hall
Rear garage
351 E. Irving Park Rd.
Streamwood, IL 60107

Thornton Township Hall
333 E. 162nd St.
South Holland, IL 60473

Tinley Park Village Hall
16250 S. Oak Park Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60477

Township of Lyons
6404 Joliet Rd.
Countryside, IL 60525

Universal School
9210 S. Octavia Ave
Bridgeview, IL 60455

Wheeling: Chamber Park
131 N. Wolf Rd.
Wheeling, IL 60090

Wilmette Park District Community Rec. Center
3000 Glenview Rd.
Wilmette, IL 60091

Early voting in DeKalb County

Early voting in DeKalb County is open from Sept. 24 through Nov. 2 at their main permanent site and from Oct. 19 through Oct. 30 at four other sites.

Main Early Voting Site

Sycamore Campus – Legislative Center in the Gathertorium
200 N. Main St.
Sycamore, IL

Hours:
Sept. 24 – Oct. 23
Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

After Oct. 23:
Saturday and Sunday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Monday – Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Additional early voting sites

Kingston Friendship Center
120 Main St.
Kingston, IL

DeKalb Townshp Building
2323 S. 4th St.
Dekalb, IL

NIU-Holmes Student Center
Gallery Lounge
340 Carrol Ave.
Dekalb, IL

Sandwich Library
925 S. Main St.
Sandwich, IL

All above sites are open from Oct. 19 – 30 every day from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Early voting in DuPage County

There are five temporary early voting locations in DuPage County that are open from Sept. 24 through Election Day. An additional 24 early voting sites open on Oct. 19 through Election Day.  The earlier temporary locations become permanent on Monday, Oct. 19.

Temporary early voting locations open Sept. 24

Hours:
Weekdays: 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Addison Township Office
401 N Addison Rd, Addison, IL 60101
Main Hall

Bartlett Community Center
700 S Bartlett Rd, Bartlett, IL 60103
Program Room 5

Downers Grove Village Hall
850 Curtiss St, Downers Grove, IL 60515
Cheever Chambers (Back end)

DuPage County Fairgrounds
2015 Manchester Rd, Wheaton, IL 60187
Building 5

Naperville Municipal Center
400 S Eagle St, Naperville, IL 60540
Meeting Rooms A & B

Permanent early voting locations open Oct. 19

Hours:
Weekdays: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Weekends: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Addison Township Office
401 N Addison Rd, Addison, IL 60101
Main Hall

Athletic Rec Center
8201 Janes Ave,
Woodridge, IL 60517
Program Room A

Bartlett Community Center
700 S Bartlett Rd, Bartlett, IL 60103
Program Room 5

Bensenville Police Department
345 E Green St, Bensenville, IL 60106
Training Room

Darien Community Center
7301 Fairview Ave, Darien, IL 60561
Room 16 - Piano Room

Downers Grove Rec Center
4500 Belmont Rd, Downers Grove, IL 60515
Room 103

Downers Grove Village Hall
850 Curtiss St, Downers Grove, IL 60515
Cheever Chambers (Back end)

DuPage County Fairgrounds
2015 Manchester Rd, Wheaton, IL 60187
Building 5

Elmhurst City Hall 
209 N York Rd
Elmhurst, IL 60126
Council Chambers

Fox Valley Mall
195 Fox Valley Center Dr
Aurora, IL 60504
Mall Entrance #1 Unit E2

Glen Ellyn Civic Center
535 Duane St, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
Clayton North Hall

Glendale Heights Sports Hub
250 Civic Center Plaza
Glendale Hts, IL 60139
Arts and Crafts Room

Hinsdale Village Hall
19 E Chicago Ave
Hinsdale, IL 60521
Scout Room (basement)

Itasca Waterpark
100 N Catalpa St
Itasca, IL 60143
Rental Hall

Lisle Police Department
5040 Lincoln Ave
Lisle, IL 60532
Training Room

Naperville Municipal Center
400 S Eagle St
Naperville, IL 60540
Meeting Rooms A & B

Oak Brook Village Hall
1200 Oak Brook Rd
Oak Brook, IL 60523
West Wing Conference Room

Roselle Public Library
40 S Park St
Roselle, IL 60172
Community Rooms A & B

Villa Park Public Library
305 S Ardmore Ave
Villa Park, IL 60181
Ohrman Room

Warrenville Park District
3S260 Warren Ave
Warrenville, IL 60555
Multi-purpose room

West Chicago Voting Center
157 W Washington
West Chicago, IL 60185
Foyer

Westmont Public Library
428 N Cass Ave
Westmont, IL 60559
Meeting Room on first floor

Wheaton Park District Blanchard Building
1753 S Blanchard Rd
Wheaton, IL 60189
Commons Area

Yorktown Center
350 Yorktown Shopping Center
Lombard, IL 60148
Storefront Entrance

Early voting in Grundy County

Early voting in Grundy County opened on Sept. 24 through Election Day at Grundy County Courthouse in the lobby. Additional early voting is available at two other locations listed below but only on select dates and times that can be found at the Grundy County website.  

Grundy County Courthouse (Lobby)
111 East Washington Street, Room 12
Morris, IL  60450

Hours: Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Early voting on select dates and times at:

Village of Minooka (Community Room A)
121 E. McEvilly Rd.
Minooka, IL 60447

Coal City Library (Annex Building)
85 N. Garfield St.
Coal City, IL 60416

Early voting in Kane County

Early voting in Kane County began on Sept. 24 and continues through Election Day at two locations, with additional locations opening on Oct. 19. See specific dates and times here

Early voting sites open on Sept. 24

Kane County Clerk's Office
719 S Batavia Ave, Bldg. B 
Geneva, IL 60134

Aurora Satellite Office
5 E Downer Place, Suite F
Aurora, IL 60505

Additional early voting sites open on Oct. 19

Kane County Branch Court
530 S Randall Rd
St Charles, 60174

Carpentersville Fire Station No. 93
5000 Sleepy Hollow Rd
Carpentersville, 60110

Elgin Township
729 S McLean Blvd
Elgin, 60123

Gail Borden Library
270 N Grove Ave
Elgin, 60120

Vaughan Athletic Center
2121 W Indian Tr
Aurora, 60506

Early voting in Kankakee County

Early voting is open at th eKankakee County office of the County Clerk from Sept. 24 through Election Day. 

Office of the County Clerk
189 E. Court St. 
Kankakee, IL

Hours:
Monday - Friday: 8:30 am. - 4:30 p.m.
Open untl 7 p.m. from Oct. 26 - 30

Saturdays:
Oct. 24: 8:30 a.m. - noon
Oct. 31: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 1: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Early voting is also available at:

Leo Hassett Community Building
211 N. Main St. 
Manteno

Hours: 
Oct. 21 - 23: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Bourbonnais Municipal County Building
700 Main St. NW 
Bourbonnais

Hours: 
Oct. 26 - 30: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Early voting in Kendall County

Kendall County has two early voting sites, one which opened on Sept. 24 and the other which opens on Oct. 19.  

Kendall County Office Building
Office of the City Clerk
502 S. Main St., Election Office
Yorkville, IL 60560

Hours:

Sept. 24 – Oct. 16
Weekdays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 through Oct. 24
Weekdays: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Oct. 26 through Nov. 2
Weekdays: 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Sat. Oct. 31: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Sun. Nov. 1: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Oswego Village Hall
100 Parkers Mill, Community Room
Oswego, IL 6043

Hours:

Oct. 19 – Oct. 28
Weekdays: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Early voting in Lake County

Lake County has one early voting location that is open Sept. 24 through 16, and additional sites opening on Oct. 19 through the end of the month. Additional sites have extended hours and operate from Oct. 19 through Nov. 2.

Sept. 14 through Oct. 16

Lake County Main Courthouse Lobby
18 N. County St, Waukegan

Hours:
Weekdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 19 through Oct. 31

Antioch Township Office
1275 Main St., Antioch

Deerspring Pool
200 Deerfield Rd., Deerfield

Ela Township Office
1155 E. IL Route 22, Lake Zurich

Fremont Township Center
22385 W. Route 60, Mundelein

Grant Township Center
26725 W. Molidor Rd., Ingleside

Gurnee Village Hall
325 N. O'Plaine Rd., Gurnee

History Center of Lake Forest-Lake Bluff
509 E. Deerpath Rd., Lake Forest

Lake County Central Permit Facility
500 W. Winchester Rd., Libertyville

Wauconda Township Office
505 W. Bonner Rd., Wauconda

William E. Peterson Park
16652 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Prairie View

Zion City Hall
2828 Sheridan Rd., Zion

Hours:

Weekdays: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Sunday: CLOSED

Early voting sites with extended hours

Highwood Library & Community Center
102 Highwood Ave., Highwood

Lake Barrington Village Hall
23860 N. Old Barrington Rd., Lake Barrington

Lake County Main Courthouse - Lobby
18 N. County St., Waukegan

Lilac Cottage at Bowen Park*
1911 N. Sheridan Rd., Waukegan
* Early voting closes at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 at this location only

North Chicago Public Library
2100 Argonne Dr., North Chicago

Round Lake Beach Village Hall
1937 Municipal Way, Round Lake Beach

The Landing on Diamond Lake
1016 N. Diamond Lake Rd., Mundelein

Hours:

Oct. 19-25
Weekdays: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Sunday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Oct. 26 – Nov. 1
Weekdays: 9 a.m. -7 p.m.
Weekends: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Nov. 2: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Early voting in LaSalle County

There is one permanent early voting location in LaSalle County, which also does grace period registration. It opens Sept. 24 and continues through Election Day.

LaSalle County Clerk's Office
707 E Etna Road
Ottawa, IL 61350

Hours:

Monday - Friday, 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM

Saturdays:
October 10 - October 24:  8:00 AM to 12:00 PM
October 26 - October 30L 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM.
October 31: 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Sunday November 1: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM          

Early voting in McHenry County

Early voting in McHenry County begins at their election center on Sept. 24 and opens at more locations on Oct. 19.

Starting Sept. 24 through Election Day

McHenry County Election Center
410 S. Eastwood Dr., Woodstock, IL

Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Closed on Oct. 12

Starting Oct. 19

Algonquin Township Garage
3702 US Hwy 14, Crystal Lake
Building 6B

Crystal Lake Public Library
126 Paddock St., Crystal Lake
Main entrance

McHenry Township Office
2703 N. Richmond Rd., Johnsburg
Main entrance

Lake in the Hills Village Hall
600 Harvest Gate, Lake in the Hills
Main entrance

McHenry City Hall
333 S. Green St., McHenry
City Council entrance

Nunda Township Office
3510 Bay Rd., Crystal Lake
Downstairs entrance

Hours:

Weekdays:
Oct. 19- Oct. 23: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 – Nov. 1: 8:30 a.m.  – 7 p.m.

Weekends:
Saturday, Oct. 24: 8 :30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 1: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Huntley Park District
12015 Mill St., Huntley
South entrance

Algonquin Library
2600 Harnish Dr., Algonquin
Main entrance

Cary Park District
255 Briargate Rd., Cary
Main entrance

Hours:
Weekdays: 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Saturdays: 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Dunham Township Office
107 Airport Rd., Harvard
Main entrance

Marengo City Hall
132 E. Prairie St., Marengo
Rear entrance only

Hours:
Weekdays: 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31: 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Early voting in Will County

Will County offers early voting at 25 different locations county-wide. The locations are listed below but dates and times of operation vary by location, week and day, so checking with the Will County Clerk's Office for exact hours is advised.

Will County Clerk's Office
302 N. Chicago St.
Joliet, IL 60432
(815) 740-4615

City of Braidwood
141 W. Main St.
Braidwood, IL 60408
(815) 458-2333

City of Naperville
4400 S. Eagle St.
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 420-6111

Crete Township
1367 Wood St.
Crete, IL 60417
(708) 672-8279

Fountaindale Public Library
300 W. Briarcliff Rd.
Bolingbrook, IL 60440
(630) 759-2102

Frankfort Public Library
21119 S. Pfeiffer Rd.
Frankfort, IL 60423
(815) 469-2423

Governors State University
Hantack House
1 University Pkwy.
University Park, IL 60484

Hartman Recreation Center
511 Collins St
Joliet, IL 60432
(815) 741-7296

Homer Township
14350 W. 151st St.
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-0522

Joliet Park District
3000 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60435

Lockport Township
1463 S. Farrell Rd., Community Rm.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-1031

Naperville Public Library – 95th Street 
3015 Cedar Glade Rd.
Naperville, IL 60564
(630) 637-4921

Prairie Activity & Rec Center
24550 Renwick Rd.
Plainfield, IL 60544
(815) 436-8812

Spanish Community Center
309 N. Eastern Ave.
Joliet, IL 60432
(815) 727-3683

Troy Township
25448 W Seil Rd.
Shorewood, IL 60404
(815) 744-1968

Village of Channahon
24555 S. Navajo Dr.
Channahon, IL 60410
(815) 467-6644

Village of Elwood
401 E. Mississippi Ave.
Elwood, IL 60421
(815) 423-5011

Village of Frankfort
432 W. Nebraska St.
Frankfort, IL 60423
(815) 469-2177

Village of Manhattan
260 Market Pl.
Manhattan, IL 60442
(815) 418-2100

Village of Mokena
11004 Carpenter St.
Mokena, IL 60448
(708) 479-3900

Village of Monee
5130 W. Court St.
Monee, IL 60449
(708) 534-8301

Village of New Lenox
1 Veterans Pkwy.
New Lenox, IL 60451
(815) 462-6400

Village of Plainfield
24401 W. Lockport St.
Plainfield, IL 60544
(815) 436-7093

Village of Romeoville
1050 W. Romeo Rd.
Romeoville, IL 60446
(815) 886-7200

Washington Township
30200 Town Center Rd.
Beecher, IL 60401
(708) 946-2026

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