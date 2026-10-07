Early voting in Illinois 2026: Where cast your ballot in Chicago and the surrounding counties

Early voting in Illinois begins 40 days before Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 3 for the 2026 midterm general election.

In Chicago and the counties in northern Illinois, not all early voting sites may be open at the very start of the early voting period, but more sites open as November approaches.

Illinois allows early voting in person and by mail, and also allows voters to register at their polling place. Find your nearest early voting site for Chicago and the surrounding counties below.

Chicago | Cook County | DeKalb County | DuPage County | Grundy County | Kane County | Kanakee County | Kendall County | Lake County | LaSalle County | McHenry County | Will County

Early voting in Chicago

Two early voting locations in downtown Chicago opened on Oct. 1. Early voting locations in all of the city's 50 wards open on Oct. 19.

Early voting locations open Oct. 1

Downtown Voting Supersite

137 S. State Street

Bilingual voting official present for Spanish, Chinese (Mandarin/Cantonese), and Hindi/Gujarati/Urdu

Chicago Board of Elections Office

39 W. Washington St., 6th Floor

Hours:

October 1 – 25, 2026

Monday through Friday - 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday - 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

October 26 – November 2, 2026

Monday through Friday - 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday - 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Chicago Ward voting sites open Oct. 19

Hours:

Monday through Friday - 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday - 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

1st Ward

Golblatts Building

1615 W. Chicago Ave.

Bilingual voting official present for Spanish

2nd Ward

Near North Library

310 W. Division St.

Bilingual voting official present for Spanish

3rd Ward

Dawson Technical Institute

3901 S. State St.

4th Ward

Dr. Martin Luther King Center

4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

5th Ward

Southside YMCA

6330 S. Stony Island Ave.

6th Ward

Whitney Young Library

415 E. 79th St.

7th Ward

Trumball Park

2400 E. 105th St.

8th Ward

Olive Harvey College

10001 S. Woodlawn Ave.

9th Ward

Palmer Park

201 E. 111th St.

10th Ward

Vodak East-Side Library

3701 E. 106th St.

Bilingual voting official present for Spanish

11th Ward

McGuane Park

2901 S. Poplar Ave.

Bilingual voting official present for Chinese (Cantonese/Mandarin)

12th Ward

McKinley Park Library

1915 W. 35th St.

Bilingual voting official present for Spanish and Chinese (Cantonese/Mandarin)

13th Ward

Clearing Library

6423 W. 63rd Pl.

Bilingual voting official present for Polish

14th Ward

Archer Heights Library

5055 S. Archer Av.

Bilingual voting official present for Spanish and Polish

15th Ward

Bright Park Community Campus (Park No. 596)

4830 S. Western Ave.

Bilingual voting official present for Spanish

16th Ward

Lindblom Park

6054 S. Damen Ave.

Bilingual voting official present for Spanish

17th Ward

Thurgood Marshall Library

7506 S. Racine Ave.

18th Ward

Wrightwood Ashburn Library

8530 S. Kedzie Ave

19th Ward

Mt. Greenwood Park

3721 W. 111th St.

20th Ward

Bessie Coleman Library

731 E. 63rd St.

21st Ward

West Pullman Library

830 W. 119th St.

22nd Ward

Toman Library

2708 S. Pulaski Road

Bilingual voting official present for Spanish

23rd Ward

St. Faustina Kowalska Parish5

157 S. McVicker Ave.

Bilingual voting official present for Spanish and Polish

24th Ward

St. Agatha Catholic Parish

3151 W. Douglas Blvd.

25th Ward

Rudy Lozano Library

1805 S. Loomis St.

Bilingual voting official present for Spanish

26th Ward

Humboldt Park Library

1605 N. Troy St.

Bilingual voting official present for Spanish

27th Ward

Union Park

1501 W. Randolph St.

28th Ward

Malcolm X College – West Campus

4624 W. Madison St.

Bilingual voting official present for Spanish

29th Ward

Amundsen Park

6200 W. Bloomingdale Ave.

30th Ward

Kilbourn Park

3501 N. Kilbourn Ave.

Bilingual voting official present for Spanish

31st Ward

Portage Cragin Library

5108 W. Belmont Ave.

Bilingual voting official present for Spanish and Polish

32nd Ward

Bucktown-Wicker Park Library

1701 N. Milwaukee Ave.

33rd Ward

American Indian Center

3401 W. Ainslie St.

Bilingual voting official present for Spanish and Hindi/Urdu

34th Ward

UIC Student Center East

750 S. Halsted St.

Bilingual voting official present for Spanish and Hindi/Urdu

35th Ward

Northeastern IL University El Centro

3390 N. Avondale Ave.

Bilingual voting official present for Spanish

36th Ward

West Belmont Library

3104 N. Narragansett Ave.

Bilingual voting official present for Spanish and Polish

37th Ward

West Chicago Library

4856 W. Chicago Ave.

38th Ward

Hiawatha Park

8029 W. Forest Preserve Dr.

Bilingual voting official present for Polish

39th Ward

North Park Village Admin Building

5801 N. Pulaski Rd.

Bilingual voting official present for Spanish, Chinese (Cantonese), Hindi/Urdu and Korean

40th Ward

Budlong Woods Library

5630 N. Lincoln Ave.

Bilingual voting official present for Hindi/Gujarati/Urdu

41st Ward

Roden Library

6038 N. Northwest Hwy.

Bilingual voting official present for Spanish and Polish

42nd Ward

Historic Lawson House

803 N. Dearborn St.

Bilingual voting official present for Chinese (Cantonese) and Polish

43rd Ward

Lincoln Park Library

1150 W. Fullerton Ave.

Bilingual voting official present for Spanish and Polish

44th Ward

Merlo Library

644 W. Belmont Ave.

Bilingual voting official present for Spanish

45th Ward

Kolping Society of Chicago

5826 N. Elston Ave.

Bilingual voting official present for Spanish and Polish

46th Ward

Truman College

1145 W. Wilson Ave.

Bilingual voting official present for Chinese (Mandarin)

47th Ward

Welles Park

2333 W. Sunnyside Ave.

Bilingual voting official present for Chinese (Cantonese/Mandarin)

48th Ward

Broadway Armory

5917 N. Broadway St.

Bilingual voting official present for Chinese (Cantonese) and Hindi/Urdu

49th Ward

Willye B. White Park

1610 W. Howard St.

Bilingual voting official present for Hindi/Gujarati/Urdu

50th Ward

Northtown Library

6800 N. Western Ave

Bilingual voting official present for Hindi/Gujarati/Urdu and Polish

Early voting in Cook County

Most early voting locations in Cook County open either on Oct. 7 or Oct 19, and hours can vary by week and day. Visit the Cook County Clerks' Office here to see exact dates and hours for each early voting location below.

69 W. Washington St. Pedway

69 W. Washington St.

Chicago, IL 60602

Alsip Village Hall

4500 W. 123rd St.

Alsip, IL 60803

Arlington Heights Village Hall

33 S. Arlington Heights Rd.

Arlington Heights, Il 60005

Barrington Hills Village Hall

112 Algonquin Rd.

Barrington, IL 60010

Bellwood Village Hall

3200 Washington Blvd.

Bellwood, IL 60010

Berwyn: Pavek Community Center

6501 31st St.

Berwyn, IL 60402

Bridgeview Courthouse, Room 238

10220 S. 76th Ave

Bridgeview, IL 60455

Brookfield Village Hall

8820 Brookfield Ave.

Brookfield, IL 60513

Burbank: Prairie Trails Library District

8449 S. Moody Ave

Burbank, IL 60459

Calumet City Library

660 Manistee Ave

Calumet City, IL 60409

Calumet Township Community Center

12633 S. Ashland Ave

Calumet Park, IL 60287

Chicago Heights: Prairie State College

Conference Center, Proven IT Room 1318/1320

202 S. Halsted St.

Chicago Heights, IL 60411

Cicero Community Center

2250 S. 49th Ave

Cicero, IL 60804

Cicero PSO Building

5410 W. 34th St.

Cicero, IL 60804

Crestwood Civic Center

13820 S. Cicero Ave.

Crestwood, IL 60418

Des Plaines Public Library

1501 Ellinwood St.

Des Plaines, IL 60016

Elk Grove Village Hall

891 Wellington Ave.

Elk Grove Village, IL 60007

Elmwood Park Recreation Center

2 Conti Pkwy

Elmwood Park, IL 60707

Evanston: Robert Crown Community Center

1801 Main St

Evanston, IL 60202

Franklin Park Village Hall

9500 Belmont Ave

Franklin Park, IL 60131

Glenview Village Hall

2500 E Lake Ave.

Glenview, IL 60025

Harvey: Gloria Taylor Hall

14821 Broadway Ave.

Harvey, IL 60426

Hoffman Estates Village Hall

1900 Hassell Rd.

Hoffman Estates, IL 60169

Lemont Township Community Center

16300 Alba St.

Lemont, IL 60439

Lynwood Senior Youth Center

21460 E. Lincoln Hwy.

Lynwood, IL 60411

Lyons Village Hall

4200 Lawndale Ave.

Lyons, IL 60534

Markham Courthouse

Room 238

16501 S. Kedzie Ave.

Markham, IL 60428

Matteson Community Center

20642 Matteson Ave.

Matteson, IL 60443

Maywood Public Library District

121 S. 5th Ave.

Maywood, IL 60153

Maywood Courthouse

Whitcomb Building, Room 104

1311 Maybrook Square

Maywood, IL 60153

Melrose Park Village Hall

1000 N. 25th Ave.

Melrose Park, IL 60160

Morton Grove American Legion Memorial Civic Center

6140 Dempster St.

Morton Gove, IL 60053

Mount Prospect Village Hall

50 S. Emerson St.

Mount Prospect, IL 66056

Niles Village Hall

1000 Civic Center Dr.

Niles, IL 60714

Norridge: Estelle Sieb Community Center

7774 W. Irving Park Rd.

Norridge, IL 60706

Northbrook Village Hall

1225 Cedar Ln.

Northbrook, IL 60062

Oak Forest City Hall

15440 S. Central Ave.

Oak Forest, IL 60452

Oak Lawn Public Library

Meeting Room C

9427 Raymond Ave.

Oak Lawn, IL 60453

Oak Park Village Hall

123 Madison St.

Oak Park, IL 60302

Orland Park Civic Center

14750 Ravinia Ave.

Orland Park, IL 60462

Palatine Public Library

700 N. North Ct.

Palatine, IL 60067

Palos Heights Recreation Center

6601 W. 127th St.

Palos Heights, IL 60463

Park Forest Village Hall

350 Victory Drive

Park Forest, IL 60466

Park Ridge Centennial Activity Center

100 S. Western Ave

Park Ridge, IL 60068

Rolling Meadows Courthouse

Room 238

2121 Euclid Ave

Rolling Meadows, IL 60008

Schaumburg: Trickster Art Gallery

190 S. Roselle Road

Schaumburg, IL 60193

Skokie: Oakton College

P103-104

7701 N. Lincoln Ave

Skokie, IL 60077

Skokie Courthouse

Cafeteria Room 100

5600 Old Orchard Road

Skokie IL 60077

Steger: Elmer Joyce Memorial Fire Station

3320 Emerald Ave

Steger, IL 60475

Stickney-Forest View Library

6800 W. 43rd St.

Stickney, IL 60402

Streamwood Village Hall

Rear garage

351 E. Irving Park Rd.

Streamwood, IL 60107

Thornton Township Hall

333 E. 162nd St.

South Holland, IL 60473

Tinley Park Village Hall

16250 S. Oak Park Ave

Tinley Park, IL 60477

Township of Lyons

6404 Joliet Rd.

Countryside, IL 60525

Universal School

9210 S. Octavia Ave

Bridgeview, IL 60455

Wheeling: Chamber Park

131 N. Wolf Rd.

Wheeling, IL 60090

Wilmette Park District Community Rec. Center

3000 Glenview Rd.

Wilmette, IL 60091

Early voting in DeKalb County

Early voting in DeKalb County is open from Sept. 24 through Nov. 2 at their main permanent site and from Oct. 19 through Oct. 30 at four other sites.

Main Early Voting Site

Sycamore Campus – Legislative Center in the Gathertorium

200 N. Main St.

Sycamore, IL

Hours:

Sept. 24 – Oct. 23

Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

After Oct. 23:

Saturday and Sunday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Monday – Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Additional early voting sites

Kingston Friendship Center

120 Main St.

Kingston, IL

DeKalb Townshp Building

2323 S. 4th St.

Dekalb, IL

NIU-Holmes Student Center

Gallery Lounge

340 Carrol Ave.

Dekalb, IL

Sandwich Library

925 S. Main St.

Sandwich, IL

All above sites are open from Oct. 19 – 30 every day from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Early voting in DuPage County

There are five temporary early voting locations in DuPage County that are open from Sept. 24 through Election Day. An additional 24 early voting sites open on Oct. 19 through Election Day. The earlier temporary locations become permanent on Monday, Oct. 19.

Temporary early voting locations open Sept. 24

Hours:

Weekdays: 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Addison Township Office

401 N Addison Rd, Addison, IL 60101

Main Hall

Bartlett Community Center

700 S Bartlett Rd, Bartlett, IL 60103

Program Room 5

Downers Grove Village Hall

850 Curtiss St, Downers Grove, IL 60515

Cheever Chambers (Back end)

DuPage County Fairgrounds

2015 Manchester Rd, Wheaton, IL 60187

Building 5

Naperville Municipal Center

400 S Eagle St, Naperville, IL 60540

Meeting Rooms A & B

Permanent early voting locations open Oct. 19

Hours:

Weekdays: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Weekends: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Addison Township Office

401 N Addison Rd, Addison, IL 60101

Main Hall

Athletic Rec Center

8201 Janes Ave,

Woodridge, IL 60517

Program Room A

Bartlett Community Center

700 S Bartlett Rd, Bartlett, IL 60103

Program Room 5

Bensenville Police Department

345 E Green St, Bensenville, IL 60106

Training Room

Darien Community Center

7301 Fairview Ave, Darien, IL 60561

Room 16 - Piano Room

Downers Grove Rec Center

4500 Belmont Rd, Downers Grove, IL 60515

Room 103

Downers Grove Village Hall

850 Curtiss St, Downers Grove, IL 60515

Cheever Chambers (Back end)

DuPage County Fairgrounds

2015 Manchester Rd, Wheaton, IL 60187

Building 5

Elmhurst City Hall

209 N York Rd

Elmhurst, IL 60126

Council Chambers

Fox Valley Mall

195 Fox Valley Center Dr

Aurora, IL 60504

Mall Entrance #1 Unit E2

Glen Ellyn Civic Center

535 Duane St, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137

Clayton North Hall

Glendale Heights Sports Hub

250 Civic Center Plaza

Glendale Hts, IL 60139

Arts and Crafts Room

Hinsdale Village Hall

19 E Chicago Ave

Hinsdale, IL 60521

Scout Room (basement)

Itasca Waterpark

100 N Catalpa St

Itasca, IL 60143

Rental Hall

Lisle Police Department

5040 Lincoln Ave

Lisle, IL 60532

Training Room

Naperville Municipal Center

400 S Eagle St

Naperville, IL 60540

Meeting Rooms A & B

Oak Brook Village Hall

1200 Oak Brook Rd

Oak Brook, IL 60523

West Wing Conference Room

Roselle Public Library

40 S Park St

Roselle, IL 60172

Community Rooms A & B

Villa Park Public Library

305 S Ardmore Ave

Villa Park, IL 60181

Ohrman Room

Warrenville Park District

3S260 Warren Ave

Warrenville, IL 60555

Multi-purpose room

West Chicago Voting Center

157 W Washington

West Chicago, IL 60185

Foyer

Westmont Public Library

428 N Cass Ave

Westmont, IL 60559

Meeting Room on first floor

Wheaton Park District Blanchard Building

1753 S Blanchard Rd

Wheaton, IL 60189

Commons Area

Yorktown Center

350 Yorktown Shopping Center

Lombard, IL 60148

Storefront Entrance

Early voting in Grundy County

Early voting in Grundy County opened on Sept. 24 through Election Day at Grundy County Courthouse in the lobby. Additional early voting is available at two other locations listed below but only on select dates and times that can be found at the Grundy County website.

Grundy County Courthouse (Lobby)

111 East Washington Street, Room 12

Morris, IL 60450

Hours: Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Early voting on select dates and times at:

Village of Minooka (Community Room A)

121 E. McEvilly Rd.

Minooka, IL 60447

Coal City Library (Annex Building)

85 N. Garfield St.

Coal City, IL 60416

Early voting in Kane County

Early voting in Kane County began on Sept. 24 and continues through Election Day at two locations, with additional locations opening on Oct. 19. See specific dates and times here.

Early voting sites open on Sept. 24

Kane County Clerk's Office

719 S Batavia Ave, Bldg. B

Geneva, IL 60134

Aurora Satellite Office

5 E Downer Place, Suite F

Aurora, IL 60505

Additional early voting sites open on Oct. 19

Kane County Branch Court

530 S Randall Rd

St Charles, 60174

Carpentersville Fire Station No. 93

5000 Sleepy Hollow Rd

Carpentersville, 60110

Elgin Township

729 S McLean Blvd

Elgin, 60123

Gail Borden Library

270 N Grove Ave

Elgin, 60120

Vaughan Athletic Center

2121 W Indian Tr

Aurora, 60506

Early voting in Kankakee County

Early voting is open at th eKankakee County office of the County Clerk from Sept. 24 through Election Day.

Office of the County Clerk

189 E. Court St.

Kankakee, IL

Hours:

Monday - Friday: 8:30 am. - 4:30 p.m.

Open untl 7 p.m. from Oct. 26 - 30

Saturdays:

Oct. 24: 8:30 a.m. - noon

Oct. 31: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 1: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Early voting is also available at:

Leo Hassett Community Building

211 N. Main St.

Manteno

Hours:

Oct. 21 - 23: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Bourbonnais Municipal County Building

700 Main St. NW

Bourbonnais

Hours:

Oct. 26 - 30: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Early voting in Kendall County

Kendall County has two early voting sites, one which opened on Sept. 24 and the other which opens on Oct. 19.

Kendall County Office Building

Office of the City Clerk

502 S. Main St., Election Office

Yorkville, IL 60560

Hours:

Sept. 24 – Oct. 16

Weekdays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 through Oct. 24

Weekdays: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Oct. 26 through Nov. 2

Weekdays: 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 31: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sun. Nov. 1: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Oswego Village Hall

100 Parkers Mill, Community Room

Oswego, IL 6043

Hours:

Oct. 19 – Oct. 28

Weekdays: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Early voting in Lake County

Lake County has one early voting location that is open Sept. 24 through 16, and additional sites opening on Oct. 19 through the end of the month. Additional sites have extended hours and operate from Oct. 19 through Nov. 2.

Sept. 14 through Oct. 16

Lake County Main Courthouse Lobby

18 N. County St, Waukegan

Hours:

Weekdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 19 through Oct. 31

Antioch Township Office

1275 Main St., Antioch

Deerspring Pool

200 Deerfield Rd., Deerfield

Ela Township Office

1155 E. IL Route 22, Lake Zurich

Fremont Township Center

22385 W. Route 60, Mundelein

Grant Township Center

26725 W. Molidor Rd., Ingleside

Gurnee Village Hall

325 N. O'Plaine Rd., Gurnee

History Center of Lake Forest-Lake Bluff

509 E. Deerpath Rd., Lake Forest

Lake County Central Permit Facility

500 W. Winchester Rd., Libertyville

Wauconda Township Office

505 W. Bonner Rd., Wauconda

William E. Peterson Park

16652 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Prairie View

Zion City Hall

2828 Sheridan Rd., Zion

Hours:

Weekdays: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday: CLOSED

Early voting sites with extended hours

Highwood Library & Community Center

102 Highwood Ave., Highwood

Lake Barrington Village Hall

23860 N. Old Barrington Rd., Lake Barrington

Lake County Main Courthouse - Lobby

18 N. County St., Waukegan

Lilac Cottage at Bowen Park*

1911 N. Sheridan Rd., Waukegan

* Early voting closes at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 at this location only

North Chicago Public Library

2100 Argonne Dr., North Chicago

Round Lake Beach Village Hall

1937 Municipal Way, Round Lake Beach

The Landing on Diamond Lake

1016 N. Diamond Lake Rd., Mundelein

Hours:

Oct. 19-25

Weekdays: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Oct. 26 – Nov. 1

Weekdays: 9 a.m. -7 p.m.

Weekends: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Nov. 2: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Early voting in LaSalle County

There is one permanent early voting location in LaSalle County, which also does grace period registration. It opens Sept. 24 and continues through Election Day.

LaSalle County Clerk's Office

707 E Etna Road

Ottawa, IL 61350

Hours:

Monday - Friday, 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM

Saturdays:

October 10 - October 24: 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM

October 26 - October 30L 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

October 31: 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Sunday November 1: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Early voting in McHenry County

Early voting in McHenry County begins at their election center on Sept. 24 and opens at more locations on Oct. 19.

Starting Sept. 24 through Election Day

McHenry County Election Center

410 S. Eastwood Dr., Woodstock, IL

Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Closed on Oct. 12

Starting Oct. 19

Algonquin Township Garage

3702 US Hwy 14, Crystal Lake

Building 6B

Crystal Lake Public Library

126 Paddock St., Crystal Lake

Main entrance

McHenry Township Office

2703 N. Richmond Rd., Johnsburg

Main entrance

Lake in the Hills Village Hall

600 Harvest Gate, Lake in the Hills

Main entrance

McHenry City Hall

333 S. Green St., McHenry

City Council entrance

Nunda Township Office

3510 Bay Rd., Crystal Lake

Downstairs entrance

Hours:

Weekdays:

Oct. 19- Oct. 23: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 26 – Nov. 1: 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Weekends:

Saturday, Oct. 24: 8 :30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 1: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Huntley Park District

12015 Mill St., Huntley

South entrance

Algonquin Library

2600 Harnish Dr., Algonquin

Main entrance

Cary Park District

255 Briargate Rd., Cary

Main entrance

Hours:

Weekdays: 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturdays: 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Dunham Township Office

107 Airport Rd., Harvard

Main entrance

Marengo City Hall

132 E. Prairie St., Marengo

Rear entrance only

Hours:

Weekdays: 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31: 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Early voting in Will County

Will County offers early voting at 25 different locations county-wide. The locations are listed below but dates and times of operation vary by location, week and day, so checking with the Will County Clerk's Office for exact hours is advised.

Will County Clerk's Office

302 N. Chicago St.

Joliet, IL 60432

(815) 740-4615

City of Braidwood

141 W. Main St.

Braidwood, IL 60408

(815) 458-2333

City of Naperville

4400 S. Eagle St.

Naperville, IL 60540

(630) 420-6111

Crete Township

1367 Wood St.

Crete, IL 60417

(708) 672-8279

Fountaindale Public Library

300 W. Briarcliff Rd.

Bolingbrook, IL 60440

(630) 759-2102

Frankfort Public Library

21119 S. Pfeiffer Rd.

Frankfort, IL 60423

(815) 469-2423

Governors State University

Hantack House

1 University Pkwy.

University Park, IL 60484

Hartman Recreation Center

511 Collins St

Joliet, IL 60432

(815) 741-7296

Homer Township

14350 W. 151st St.

Homer Glen, IL 60491

(708) 301-0522

Joliet Park District

3000 W. Jefferson St.

Joliet, IL 60435

Lockport Township

1463 S. Farrell Rd., Community Rm.

Lockport, IL 60441

(815) 838-1031

Naperville Public Library – 95th Street

3015 Cedar Glade Rd.

Naperville, IL 60564

(630) 637-4921

Prairie Activity & Rec Center

24550 Renwick Rd.

Plainfield, IL 60544

(815) 436-8812

Spanish Community Center

309 N. Eastern Ave.

Joliet, IL 60432

(815) 727-3683

Troy Township

25448 W Seil Rd.

Shorewood, IL 60404

(815) 744-1968

Village of Channahon

24555 S. Navajo Dr.

Channahon, IL 60410

(815) 467-6644

Village of Elwood

401 E. Mississippi Ave.

Elwood, IL 60421

(815) 423-5011

Village of Frankfort

432 W. Nebraska St.

Frankfort, IL 60423

(815) 469-2177

Village of Manhattan

260 Market Pl.

Manhattan, IL 60442

(815) 418-2100

Village of Mokena

11004 Carpenter St.

Mokena, IL 60448

(708) 479-3900

Village of Monee

5130 W. Court St.

Monee, IL 60449

(708) 534-8301

Village of New Lenox

1 Veterans Pkwy.

New Lenox, IL 60451

(815) 462-6400

Village of Plainfield

24401 W. Lockport St.

Plainfield, IL 60544

(815) 436-7093

Village of Romeoville

1050 W. Romeo Rd.

Romeoville, IL 60446

(815) 886-7200

Washington Township

30200 Town Center Rd.

Beecher, IL 60401

(708) 946-2026