Early voting in Illinois 2026: Where cast your ballot in Chicago and the surrounding counties
Early voting in Illinois begins 40 days before Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 3 for the 2026 midterm general election.
In Chicago and the counties in northern Illinois, not all early voting sites may be open at the very start of the early voting period, but more sites open as November approaches.
Illinois allows early voting in person and by mail, and also allows voters to register at their polling place. Find your nearest early voting site for Chicago and the surrounding counties below.
Chicago | Cook County | DeKalb County | DuPage County | Grundy County | Kane County | Kanakee County | Kendall County | Lake County | LaSalle County | McHenry County | Will County
Early voting in Chicago
Two early voting locations in downtown Chicago opened on Oct. 1. Early voting locations in all of the city's 50 wards open on Oct. 19.
Early voting locations open Oct. 1
Downtown Voting Supersite
137 S. State Street
Bilingual voting official present for Spanish, Chinese (Mandarin/Cantonese), and Hindi/Gujarati/Urdu
Chicago Board of Elections Office
39 W. Washington St., 6th Floor
Hours:
October 1 – 25, 2026
Monday through Friday - 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Saturday - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Sunday - 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
October 26 – November 2, 2026
Monday through Friday - 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Saturday - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Sunday - 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Chicago Ward voting sites open Oct. 19
Hours:
Monday through Friday - 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Saturday - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Sunday - 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
1st Ward
Golblatts Building
1615 W. Chicago Ave.
Bilingual voting official present for Spanish
2nd Ward
Near North Library
310 W. Division St.
Bilingual voting official present for Spanish
3rd Ward
Dawson Technical Institute
3901 S. State St.
4th Ward
Dr. Martin Luther King Center
4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
5th Ward
Southside YMCA
6330 S. Stony Island Ave.
6th Ward
Whitney Young Library
415 E. 79th St.
7th Ward
Trumball Park
2400 E. 105th St.
8th Ward
Olive Harvey College
10001 S. Woodlawn Ave.
9th Ward
Palmer Park
201 E. 111th St.
10th Ward
Vodak East-Side Library
3701 E. 106th St.
Bilingual voting official present for Spanish
11th Ward
McGuane Park
2901 S. Poplar Ave.
Bilingual voting official present for Chinese (Cantonese/Mandarin)
12th Ward
McKinley Park Library
1915 W. 35th St.
Bilingual voting official present for Spanish and Chinese (Cantonese/Mandarin)
13th Ward
Clearing Library
6423 W. 63rd Pl.
Bilingual voting official present for Polish
14th Ward
Archer Heights Library
5055 S. Archer Av.
Bilingual voting official present for Spanish and Polish
15th Ward
Bright Park Community Campus (Park No. 596)
4830 S. Western Ave.
Bilingual voting official present for Spanish
16th Ward
Lindblom Park
6054 S. Damen Ave.
Bilingual voting official present for Spanish
17th Ward
Thurgood Marshall Library
7506 S. Racine Ave.
18th Ward
Wrightwood Ashburn Library
8530 S. Kedzie Ave
19th Ward
Mt. Greenwood Park
3721 W. 111th St.
20th Ward
Bessie Coleman Library
731 E. 63rd St.
21st Ward
West Pullman Library
830 W. 119th St.
22nd Ward
Toman Library
2708 S. Pulaski Road
Bilingual voting official present for Spanish
23rd Ward
St. Faustina Kowalska Parish5
157 S. McVicker Ave.
Bilingual voting official present for Spanish and Polish
24th Ward
St. Agatha Catholic Parish
3151 W. Douglas Blvd.
25th Ward
Rudy Lozano Library
1805 S. Loomis St.
Bilingual voting official present for Spanish
26th Ward
Humboldt Park Library
1605 N. Troy St.
Bilingual voting official present for Spanish
27th Ward
Union Park
1501 W. Randolph St.
28th Ward
Malcolm X College – West Campus
4624 W. Madison St.
Bilingual voting official present for Spanish
29th Ward
Amundsen Park
6200 W. Bloomingdale Ave.
30th Ward
Kilbourn Park
3501 N. Kilbourn Ave.
Bilingual voting official present for Spanish
31st Ward
Portage Cragin Library
5108 W. Belmont Ave.
Bilingual voting official present for Spanish and Polish
32nd Ward
Bucktown-Wicker Park Library
1701 N. Milwaukee Ave.
33rd Ward
American Indian Center
3401 W. Ainslie St.
Bilingual voting official present for Spanish and Hindi/Urdu
34th Ward
UIC Student Center East
750 S. Halsted St.
Bilingual voting official present for Spanish and Hindi/Urdu
35th Ward
Northeastern IL University El Centro
3390 N. Avondale Ave.
Bilingual voting official present for Spanish
36th Ward
West Belmont Library
3104 N. Narragansett Ave.
Bilingual voting official present for Spanish and Polish
37th Ward
West Chicago Library
4856 W. Chicago Ave.
38th Ward
Hiawatha Park
8029 W. Forest Preserve Dr.
Bilingual voting official present for Polish
39th Ward
North Park Village Admin Building
5801 N. Pulaski Rd.
Bilingual voting official present for Spanish, Chinese (Cantonese), Hindi/Urdu and Korean
40th Ward
Budlong Woods Library
5630 N. Lincoln Ave.
Bilingual voting official present for Hindi/Gujarati/Urdu
41st Ward
Roden Library
6038 N. Northwest Hwy.
Bilingual voting official present for Spanish and Polish
42nd Ward
Historic Lawson House
803 N. Dearborn St.
Bilingual voting official present for Chinese (Cantonese) and Polish
43rd Ward
Lincoln Park Library
1150 W. Fullerton Ave.
Bilingual voting official present for Spanish and Polish
44th Ward
Merlo Library
644 W. Belmont Ave.
Bilingual voting official present for Spanish
45th Ward
Kolping Society of Chicago
5826 N. Elston Ave.
Bilingual voting official present for Spanish and Polish
46th Ward
Truman College
1145 W. Wilson Ave.
Bilingual voting official present for Chinese (Mandarin)
47th Ward
Welles Park
2333 W. Sunnyside Ave.
Bilingual voting official present for Chinese (Cantonese/Mandarin)
48th Ward
Broadway Armory
5917 N. Broadway St.
Bilingual voting official present for Chinese (Cantonese) and Hindi/Urdu
49th Ward
Willye B. White Park
1610 W. Howard St.
Bilingual voting official present for Hindi/Gujarati/Urdu
50th Ward
Northtown Library
6800 N. Western Ave
Bilingual voting official present for Hindi/Gujarati/Urdu and Polish
Early voting in Cook County
Most early voting locations in Cook County open either on Oct. 7 or Oct 19, and hours can vary by week and day. Visit the Cook County Clerks' Office here to see exact dates and hours for each early voting location below.
69 W. Washington St. Pedway
69 W. Washington St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Alsip Village Hall
4500 W. 123rd St.
Alsip, IL 60803
Arlington Heights Village Hall
33 S. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, Il 60005
Barrington Hills Village Hall
112 Algonquin Rd.
Barrington, IL 60010
Bellwood Village Hall
3200 Washington Blvd.
Bellwood, IL 60010
Berwyn: Pavek Community Center
6501 31st St.
Berwyn, IL 60402
Bridgeview Courthouse, Room 238
10220 S. 76th Ave
Bridgeview, IL 60455
Brookfield Village Hall
8820 Brookfield Ave.
Brookfield, IL 60513
Burbank: Prairie Trails Library District
8449 S. Moody Ave
Burbank, IL 60459
Calumet City Library
660 Manistee Ave
Calumet City, IL 60409
Calumet Township Community Center
12633 S. Ashland Ave
Calumet Park, IL 60287
Chicago Heights: Prairie State College
Conference Center, Proven IT Room 1318/1320
202 S. Halsted St.
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
Cicero Community Center
2250 S. 49th Ave
Cicero, IL 60804
Cicero PSO Building
5410 W. 34th St.
Cicero, IL 60804
Crestwood Civic Center
13820 S. Cicero Ave.
Crestwood, IL 60418
Des Plaines Public Library
1501 Ellinwood St.
Des Plaines, IL 60016
Elk Grove Village Hall
891 Wellington Ave.
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
Elmwood Park Recreation Center
2 Conti Pkwy
Elmwood Park, IL 60707
Evanston: Robert Crown Community Center
1801 Main St
Evanston, IL 60202
Franklin Park Village Hall
9500 Belmont Ave
Franklin Park, IL 60131
Glenview Village Hall
2500 E Lake Ave.
Glenview, IL 60025
Harvey: Gloria Taylor Hall
14821 Broadway Ave.
Harvey, IL 60426
Hoffman Estates Village Hall
1900 Hassell Rd.
Hoffman Estates, IL 60169
Lemont Township Community Center
16300 Alba St.
Lemont, IL 60439
Lynwood Senior Youth Center
21460 E. Lincoln Hwy.
Lynwood, IL 60411
Lyons Village Hall
4200 Lawndale Ave.
Lyons, IL 60534
Markham Courthouse
Room 238
16501 S. Kedzie Ave.
Markham, IL 60428
Matteson Community Center
20642 Matteson Ave.
Matteson, IL 60443
Maywood Public Library District
121 S. 5th Ave.
Maywood, IL 60153
Maywood Courthouse
Whitcomb Building, Room 104
1311 Maybrook Square
Maywood, IL 60153
Melrose Park Village Hall
1000 N. 25th Ave.
Melrose Park, IL 60160
Morton Grove American Legion Memorial Civic Center
6140 Dempster St.
Morton Gove, IL 60053
Mount Prospect Village Hall
50 S. Emerson St.
Mount Prospect, IL 66056
Niles Village Hall
1000 Civic Center Dr.
Niles, IL 60714
Norridge: Estelle Sieb Community Center
7774 W. Irving Park Rd.
Norridge, IL 60706
Northbrook Village Hall
1225 Cedar Ln.
Northbrook, IL 60062
Oak Forest City Hall
15440 S. Central Ave.
Oak Forest, IL 60452
Oak Lawn Public Library
Meeting Room C
9427 Raymond Ave.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Oak Park Village Hall
123 Madison St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
Orland Park Civic Center
14750 Ravinia Ave.
Orland Park, IL 60462
Palatine Public Library
700 N. North Ct.
Palatine, IL 60067
Palos Heights Recreation Center
6601 W. 127th St.
Palos Heights, IL 60463
Park Forest Village Hall
350 Victory Drive
Park Forest, IL 60466
Park Ridge Centennial Activity Center
100 S. Western Ave
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Rolling Meadows Courthouse
Room 238
2121 Euclid Ave
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
Schaumburg: Trickster Art Gallery
190 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
Skokie: Oakton College
P103-104
7701 N. Lincoln Ave
Skokie, IL 60077
Skokie Courthouse
Cafeteria Room 100
5600 Old Orchard Road
Skokie IL 60077
Steger: Elmer Joyce Memorial Fire Station
3320 Emerald Ave
Steger, IL 60475
Stickney-Forest View Library
6800 W. 43rd St.
Stickney, IL 60402
Streamwood Village Hall
Rear garage
351 E. Irving Park Rd.
Streamwood, IL 60107
Thornton Township Hall
333 E. 162nd St.
South Holland, IL 60473
Tinley Park Village Hall
16250 S. Oak Park Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60477
Township of Lyons
6404 Joliet Rd.
Countryside, IL 60525
Universal School
9210 S. Octavia Ave
Bridgeview, IL 60455
Wheeling: Chamber Park
131 N. Wolf Rd.
Wheeling, IL 60090
Wilmette Park District Community Rec. Center
3000 Glenview Rd.
Wilmette, IL 60091
Early voting in DeKalb County
Early voting in DeKalb County is open from Sept. 24 through Nov. 2 at their main permanent site and from Oct. 19 through Oct. 30 at four other sites.
Main Early Voting Site
Sycamore Campus – Legislative Center in the Gathertorium
200 N. Main St.
Sycamore, IL
Hours:
Sept. 24 – Oct. 23
Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
After Oct. 23:
Saturday and Sunday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Monday – Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Additional early voting sites
Kingston Friendship Center
120 Main St.
Kingston, IL
DeKalb Townshp Building
2323 S. 4th St.
Dekalb, IL
NIU-Holmes Student Center
Gallery Lounge
340 Carrol Ave.
Dekalb, IL
Sandwich Library
925 S. Main St.
Sandwich, IL
All above sites are open from Oct. 19 – 30 every day from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Early voting in DuPage County
There are five temporary early voting locations in DuPage County that are open from Sept. 24 through Election Day. An additional 24 early voting sites open on Oct. 19 through Election Day. The earlier temporary locations become permanent on Monday, Oct. 19.
Temporary early voting locations open Sept. 24
Hours:
Weekdays: 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Addison Township Office
401 N Addison Rd, Addison, IL 60101
Main Hall
Bartlett Community Center
700 S Bartlett Rd, Bartlett, IL 60103
Program Room 5
Downers Grove Village Hall
850 Curtiss St, Downers Grove, IL 60515
Cheever Chambers (Back end)
DuPage County Fairgrounds
2015 Manchester Rd, Wheaton, IL 60187
Building 5
Naperville Municipal Center
400 S Eagle St, Naperville, IL 60540
Meeting Rooms A & B
Permanent early voting locations open Oct. 19
Hours:
Weekdays: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Weekends: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Addison Township Office
401 N Addison Rd, Addison, IL 60101
Main Hall
Athletic Rec Center
8201 Janes Ave,
Woodridge, IL 60517
Program Room A
Bartlett Community Center
700 S Bartlett Rd, Bartlett, IL 60103
Program Room 5
Bensenville Police Department
345 E Green St, Bensenville, IL 60106
Training Room
Darien Community Center
7301 Fairview Ave, Darien, IL 60561
Room 16 - Piano Room
Downers Grove Rec Center
4500 Belmont Rd, Downers Grove, IL 60515
Room 103
Downers Grove Village Hall
850 Curtiss St, Downers Grove, IL 60515
Cheever Chambers (Back end)
DuPage County Fairgrounds
2015 Manchester Rd, Wheaton, IL 60187
Building 5
Elmhurst City Hall
209 N York Rd
Elmhurst, IL 60126
Council Chambers
Fox Valley Mall
195 Fox Valley Center Dr
Aurora, IL 60504
Mall Entrance #1 Unit E2
Glen Ellyn Civic Center
535 Duane St, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
Clayton North Hall
Glendale Heights Sports Hub
250 Civic Center Plaza
Glendale Hts, IL 60139
Arts and Crafts Room
Hinsdale Village Hall
19 E Chicago Ave
Hinsdale, IL 60521
Scout Room (basement)
Itasca Waterpark
100 N Catalpa St
Itasca, IL 60143
Rental Hall
Lisle Police Department
5040 Lincoln Ave
Lisle, IL 60532
Training Room
Naperville Municipal Center
400 S Eagle St
Naperville, IL 60540
Meeting Rooms A & B
Oak Brook Village Hall
1200 Oak Brook Rd
Oak Brook, IL 60523
West Wing Conference Room
Roselle Public Library
40 S Park St
Roselle, IL 60172
Community Rooms A & B
Villa Park Public Library
305 S Ardmore Ave
Villa Park, IL 60181
Ohrman Room
Warrenville Park District
3S260 Warren Ave
Warrenville, IL 60555
Multi-purpose room
West Chicago Voting Center
157 W Washington
West Chicago, IL 60185
Foyer
Westmont Public Library
428 N Cass Ave
Westmont, IL 60559
Meeting Room on first floor
Wheaton Park District Blanchard Building
1753 S Blanchard Rd
Wheaton, IL 60189
Commons Area
Yorktown Center
350 Yorktown Shopping Center
Lombard, IL 60148
Storefront Entrance
Early voting in Grundy County
Early voting in Grundy County opened on Sept. 24 through Election Day at Grundy County Courthouse in the lobby. Additional early voting is available at two other locations listed below but only on select dates and times that can be found at the Grundy County website.
Grundy County Courthouse (Lobby)
111 East Washington Street, Room 12
Morris, IL 60450
Hours: Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Early voting on select dates and times at:
Village of Minooka (Community Room A)
121 E. McEvilly Rd.
Minooka, IL 60447
Coal City Library (Annex Building)
85 N. Garfield St.
Coal City, IL 60416
Early voting in Kane County
Early voting in Kane County began on Sept. 24 and continues through Election Day at two locations, with additional locations opening on Oct. 19. See specific dates and times here.
Early voting sites open on Sept. 24
Kane County Clerk's Office
719 S Batavia Ave, Bldg. B
Geneva, IL 60134
Aurora Satellite Office
5 E Downer Place, Suite F
Aurora, IL 60505
Additional early voting sites open on Oct. 19
Kane County Branch Court
530 S Randall Rd
St Charles, 60174
Carpentersville Fire Station No. 93
5000 Sleepy Hollow Rd
Carpentersville, 60110
Elgin Township
729 S McLean Blvd
Elgin, 60123
Gail Borden Library
270 N Grove Ave
Elgin, 60120
Vaughan Athletic Center
2121 W Indian Tr
Aurora, 60506
Early voting in Kankakee County
Early voting is open at th eKankakee County office of the County Clerk from Sept. 24 through Election Day.
Office of the County Clerk
189 E. Court St.
Kankakee, IL
Hours:
Monday - Friday: 8:30 am. - 4:30 p.m.
Open untl 7 p.m. from Oct. 26 - 30
Saturdays:
Oct. 24: 8:30 a.m. - noon
Oct. 31: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 1: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Early voting is also available at:
Leo Hassett Community Building
211 N. Main St.
Manteno
Hours:
Oct. 21 - 23: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Bourbonnais Municipal County Building
700 Main St. NW
Bourbonnais
Hours:
Oct. 26 - 30: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Early voting in Kendall County
Kendall County has two early voting sites, one which opened on Sept. 24 and the other which opens on Oct. 19.
Kendall County Office Building
Office of the City Clerk
502 S. Main St., Election Office
Yorkville, IL 60560
Hours:
Sept. 24 – Oct. 16
Weekdays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 through Oct. 24
Weekdays: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Oct. 26 through Nov. 2
Weekdays: 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Sat. Oct. 31: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Sun. Nov. 1: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Oswego Village Hall
100 Parkers Mill, Community Room
Oswego, IL 6043
Hours:
Oct. 19 – Oct. 28
Weekdays: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Early voting in Lake County
Lake County has one early voting location that is open Sept. 24 through 16, and additional sites opening on Oct. 19 through the end of the month. Additional sites have extended hours and operate from Oct. 19 through Nov. 2.
Sept. 14 through Oct. 16
Lake County Main Courthouse Lobby
18 N. County St, Waukegan
Hours:
Weekdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 19 through Oct. 31
Antioch Township Office
1275 Main St., Antioch
Deerspring Pool
200 Deerfield Rd., Deerfield
Ela Township Office
1155 E. IL Route 22, Lake Zurich
Fremont Township Center
22385 W. Route 60, Mundelein
Grant Township Center
26725 W. Molidor Rd., Ingleside
Gurnee Village Hall
325 N. O'Plaine Rd., Gurnee
History Center of Lake Forest-Lake Bluff
509 E. Deerpath Rd., Lake Forest
Lake County Central Permit Facility
500 W. Winchester Rd., Libertyville
Wauconda Township Office
505 W. Bonner Rd., Wauconda
William E. Peterson Park
16652 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Prairie View
Zion City Hall
2828 Sheridan Rd., Zion
Hours:
Weekdays: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Sunday: CLOSED
Early voting sites with extended hours
Highwood Library & Community Center
102 Highwood Ave., Highwood
Lake Barrington Village Hall
23860 N. Old Barrington Rd., Lake Barrington
Lake County Main Courthouse - Lobby
18 N. County St., Waukegan
Lilac Cottage at Bowen Park*
1911 N. Sheridan Rd., Waukegan
* Early voting closes at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 at this location only
North Chicago Public Library
2100 Argonne Dr., North Chicago
Round Lake Beach Village Hall
1937 Municipal Way, Round Lake Beach
The Landing on Diamond Lake
1016 N. Diamond Lake Rd., Mundelein
Hours:
Oct. 19-25
Weekdays: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Sunday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Oct. 26 – Nov. 1
Weekdays: 9 a.m. -7 p.m.
Weekends: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Nov. 2: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Early voting in LaSalle County
There is one permanent early voting location in LaSalle County, which also does grace period registration. It opens Sept. 24 and continues through Election Day.
LaSalle County Clerk's Office
707 E Etna Road
Ottawa, IL 61350
Hours:
Monday - Friday, 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM
Saturdays:
October 10 - October 24: 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM
October 26 - October 30L 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM.
October 31: 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Sunday November 1: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Early voting in McHenry County
Early voting in McHenry County begins at their election center on Sept. 24 and opens at more locations on Oct. 19.
Starting Sept. 24 through Election Day
McHenry County Election Center
410 S. Eastwood Dr., Woodstock, IL
Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Closed on Oct. 12
Starting Oct. 19
Algonquin Township Garage
3702 US Hwy 14, Crystal Lake
Building 6B
Crystal Lake Public Library
126 Paddock St., Crystal Lake
Main entrance
McHenry Township Office
2703 N. Richmond Rd., Johnsburg
Main entrance
Lake in the Hills Village Hall
600 Harvest Gate, Lake in the Hills
Main entrance
McHenry City Hall
333 S. Green St., McHenry
City Council entrance
Nunda Township Office
3510 Bay Rd., Crystal Lake
Downstairs entrance
Hours:
Weekdays:
Oct. 19- Oct. 23: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 – Nov. 1: 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Weekends:
Saturday, Oct. 24: 8 :30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 1: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Huntley Park District
12015 Mill St., Huntley
South entrance
Algonquin Library
2600 Harnish Dr., Algonquin
Main entrance
Cary Park District
255 Briargate Rd., Cary
Main entrance
Hours:
Weekdays: 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Saturdays: 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Dunham Township Office
107 Airport Rd., Harvard
Main entrance
Marengo City Hall
132 E. Prairie St., Marengo
Rear entrance only
Hours:
Weekdays: 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31: 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Early voting in Will County
Will County offers early voting at 25 different locations county-wide. The locations are listed below but dates and times of operation vary by location, week and day, so checking with the Will County Clerk's Office for exact hours is advised.
Will County Clerk's Office
302 N. Chicago St.
Joliet, IL 60432
(815) 740-4615
City of Braidwood
141 W. Main St.
Braidwood, IL 60408
(815) 458-2333
City of Naperville
4400 S. Eagle St.
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 420-6111
Crete Township
1367 Wood St.
Crete, IL 60417
(708) 672-8279
Fountaindale Public Library
300 W. Briarcliff Rd.
Bolingbrook, IL 60440
(630) 759-2102
Frankfort Public Library
21119 S. Pfeiffer Rd.
Frankfort, IL 60423
(815) 469-2423
Governors State University
Hantack House
1 University Pkwy.
University Park, IL 60484
Hartman Recreation Center
511 Collins St
Joliet, IL 60432
(815) 741-7296
Homer Township
14350 W. 151st St.
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-0522
Joliet Park District
3000 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60435
Lockport Township
1463 S. Farrell Rd., Community Rm.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-1031
Naperville Public Library – 95th Street
3015 Cedar Glade Rd.
Naperville, IL 60564
(630) 637-4921
Prairie Activity & Rec Center
24550 Renwick Rd.
Plainfield, IL 60544
(815) 436-8812
Spanish Community Center
309 N. Eastern Ave.
Joliet, IL 60432
(815) 727-3683
Troy Township
25448 W Seil Rd.
Shorewood, IL 60404
(815) 744-1968
Village of Channahon
24555 S. Navajo Dr.
Channahon, IL 60410
(815) 467-6644
Village of Elwood
401 E. Mississippi Ave.
Elwood, IL 60421
(815) 423-5011
Village of Frankfort
432 W. Nebraska St.
Frankfort, IL 60423
(815) 469-2177
Village of Manhattan
260 Market Pl.
Manhattan, IL 60442
(815) 418-2100
Village of Mokena
11004 Carpenter St.
Mokena, IL 60448
(708) 479-3900
Village of Monee
5130 W. Court St.
Monee, IL 60449
(708) 534-8301
Village of New Lenox
1 Veterans Pkwy.
New Lenox, IL 60451
(815) 462-6400
Village of Plainfield
24401 W. Lockport St.
Plainfield, IL 60544
(815) 436-7093
Village of Romeoville
1050 W. Romeo Rd.
Romeoville, IL 60446
(815) 886-7200
Washington Township
30200 Town Center Rd.
Beecher, IL 60401
(708) 946-2026