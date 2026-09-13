Alexi Giannoulias makes his case for why he should be Chicago's next mayor

This week on The Angle, CBS Chicago's Chris Tye sat down with Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias to dive deeper into his campaign to become Chicago's next mayor.

In a rapid round of questions, a range of policy issues were covered.

Giannoulias supported the closure of schools with under-enrollment, like Austin's Frederick Douglass Academy High School in Austin, which currently has 27 students in a building built for 1,000.

"We have to do what's best, especially if they're draining resources from a city and school system that is already broke," he said.

He argued that students have to "be in an environment where they can get a full education and quality resources."

He also opposes a corporate head tax, arguing that Chicago is at a "competitive disadvantage" compared to other cities.

"We have to grow this economy, grow the tax base," he said. It's the way to "chip away at some of these fiscal challenges."

For 13 consecutive years, Chicago has been ranked the #1 U.S. metro for corporate relocation.

Speaking of development, plan to build a new riverfront stadium in the South Loop and related 24/7 Amtrak maintenance facility near the current site of Rate Field, steps away from Bridgeport homes. The moves have sparked growing protests from the Bridgeport community and 11th Ward Ald. Nicole Lee, who represents them.

Minority White Sox owner Justin Ishbia released renderings of a would-be stadium for the team along the Riverfront between Roosevelt Road and 18th Street, tentatively called The Railyards.

"Will residents of Bridgeport have your support in trying to keep the Amtrak maintenance facility out and keep the Sox in?" Tye asked.

"I am pro economic development. We have to do whatever we can to grow the city. We have to make sure our sports teams are staying in Chicago. But my heart goes out to those folks in Bridgeport," Giannoulias said.

And when it comes to the ongoing debate around a new Chicago Bears stadium, Giannoulias said he is committed to keeping them in Chicago.

When discussion turned to crime, Tye asked Giannoulias whether he would support police having the authority to enforce a snap curfew, as has previously been proposed for dealing with teen takeovers in downtown.

"Teen takeovers are a very complicated issue. We have to make sure that kids from every single community have a place to be free, but there also has to be consequences for action," Giannoulias said. He also credited the work of violence interrupters working in the streets.

Giannoulias also said he wants to bring back ShotSpotter.

"Based on all the data I've seen, yes, it's a tool that's useful," he said, again noting he would as mayor continue to work with community violence intervention groups.

As for the historic drop in crime under the Johnson administration, Giannoulias called it "more of a macro phenomenon" of the national crime figures.

"We need someone that can help rebuild morale within the police department who takes this stuff seriously," he said.

Mayor Brandon Johsnon has faced major criticism for his fraught relationship with many members of the Chicago City Council that he calls "corporate-backed," and also with politicians and Gov. JB Pritzker in Springfield. We wanted to know how Giannoulias would reframe those relationships and get City Hall and the city council back on the same page.

"I believe in uniting people. I have a track record of doing it in Springfield. I work with Democrats, Republicans," he said.

Giannoulias touted his campaign coalition, which is filled with labor groups, business groups, and more.

"That's the only way to get us out of some of these fiscal challenges we're facing," he said.

He spoke about his record and accomplishments as Illinois Secretary of State.

His last words on his campaign: "Whether I'm mayor, whether I'm Secretary of State, whether I'm a citizen, the only way to turn this city around is if we're all part of the solution."

This Week in Politics: Analysis

The Angle insiders broke down Giannoulias' "progressive and pro-business" approach, as well as other political headlines from this week.

"He's trying to occupy both lanes simultaneously," said Mike Flannery, former political reporter.

Politico's Shia Kapos called him "sharp" and said he had an answer to all questions, and "avoided a few very strategically," he said.

Flannery and Kapos also discussed the recent pushback to the White Sox stadium and Amtrak plans.

Ald. Nicole Lee of the 11th Ward pointed out that Bridgepoint residents work at the ballpark, and the working class residents of the neighborhood have long spent their money on season tickets, merchandise, concessions and other support of the team, even in their losing years.

Residents also worry if Amtrak builds their new facility near the site of Rate Field, their quality of life and community will change.

Rate Field – previously Guaranteed Rate Field, U.S. Cellular Field, and originally Comisky Park – opened in 1991, across 35th Street for the former site of old Comisky Park, the White Sox's home from 1910 through 1990.

Finally, The Angle insiders discussed the recent announcements that multiple alderpersons are giving up their Chicago City Council seats and not seeking reelection next year. Marty Quinn of the 13th Ward was the first alderperson to make this announcement in July; this week, 19th Ward Ald. Matt O'Shea and 22nd Ward Ald. Mike Rodriguez also announced they would not seek another term next year.

Now at least three city council seats are up for grabs in February 2027.