You can still register to vote on Election Day 2026 in Illinois. Here's how.
If you want to vote in the Illinois midterm election 2026, you can still register even on Election Day and vote on the same day.
How to register to vote in Illinois on Election Day
Illinois provides grace period voter registration, which is an extension of the regular voter registration deadline. Traditional voter registration typically closes 28 days prior to an election, but grace period registration extends that period all the way up through Election Day.
Grace period registration is only available in person at designated sites, and once you have registered to vote you must vote on the same day at the same site. Election Day is the last day of voting for the 2026 midterm election.
What do you need to register to vote on Election Day?
To register to vote, you must be a U.S. citizen that is at least 18 years old by Election Day, and who has been resident of the precinct where you are voting for at least 30 days prior to Election Day.
In order to register to vote, you must bring two forms of ID, at least one of which shows your current address. Those forms of identification include but are not limited to a driver's license, a state-issued non-driver's license identification card, a bank statement, a lease or residence contract, and utility bills.
A form of ID showing your current address is especially important if the address on your driver's license or state-issued ID card does not match your current address.
Where can I register to vote on Election Day in Illinois?
Grace period registration and voting is available at the office of the election authority, at a permanent polling place established by the election authority, at some polling places on Election Day, and at some locations specifically designated for the purpose of grace period registration by the election authority.
Most counties allow Election Day registration and voting at your home precinct, but you can and should call your county clerk to check if you have questions.
Below is a list of early voting and vote center locations in Chicago and the surrounding counties that also have Election Day voter registration.
All Illinois polling places are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Chicago | Cook County |
Chicago
Chicago Board of Elections Vote Center
69 W Washington St. Pedway level
This location is also open to all voters in suburban Cook County
Same day registration is available at all Chicago early voting sites on Election Day. You can find a complete list of those early voting sites here.
Cook County
Skokie Courthouse
5600 W. Old Orchard Rd.
Room 149
Skokie, IL 60077
Open to all voters in suburban Cook County
Rolling Meadows Courthouse
2121 S. Euclid Ave.
Main Lobby
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
Open to all suburban Cook County voters
Markham Courthouse
16501 S. Kedzie Ave.
Main
Markham, IL 60428
Open to all voters in suburban Cook County
Bridgeview Courthouse
10220 S. 76th Ave.
Main Lobby
Bridgeview, IL 60455
Open to all voters in suburban Cook County
Maywood Courthouse (Whitcomb Building)
1311 Maybrook Square
Maywood, IL 60153
Open to all voters in suburban Cook County
DeKalb County
Sycamore Campus-Administration Building
110 E. Sycamore St.
Conference Room East
Sycamore, IL 60178
DuPage County
DuPage County Fairgrounds
2015 Manchester Rd.
Building 5
Wheaton, IL 60187
Naperville Municipal Center
400 S. Eagle St.
Meeting Rooms A and B
Naperville, IL 60540
Yorktown Center
2540 Yorktown Shopping Center
Lombard, IL 60148
Addison Township Office
401 N Addison Rd.
Main Hall
Addison IL 60101
Bartlett Community Center
700 S. Bartlett Rd.
Program Room 5
Bartlett, IL 60103
Downers Grove Rec Center
4500 Belmont Rd.
Room 103
Downers Grove, IL 60515
Elmhurst City Hall
209 N. York St.
Council Chambers
Elmhurst, IL 60126
Athletic Rec Center (ARC)
8201 Janes Ave.
Program Room A
Woodridge, IL 60517
Oak Brook Village Hall
1200 Oak Brook Rd.
West Wing Conference Room
Oak Brook, IL 60523
Bensenville Police Department
345 E. Green St.
Training Room
Bensenville, IL 60106
Glen Ellyn Civic Center
535 Duane St.
Clayton North Hall
Glen Ellyn, 60137
Hinsdale Village Hall
19 E. Chicago Ave.
Scout Room (basement)
Hinsdale, IL 60512
Itasca Park District – Water Park
100 N. Catalpla St.
Rental Hall
Itasca, IL 60143
Lisle Police Department
5040 Lincoln Ave.
Training Room
Lisle, IL 605232
West Chicago Voting Facility
157 W. Washington St.
Foyer
West Chicago, IL 60185
Westmont Public Library
428 N. Cass Ave.
1st Floor Meeting Room
Westmont, IL 60559
Darien Community Center
7301 Fairview Ave.
Room 16 - Piano Room
Darien, IL 60561
Glendale Heights Sports Hub
250 Civic Center Plaza
Arts and Crafts Room
Glendale Heights, IL 60139
Roselle Public Library
40 S Park St.
Community Room A and B
Roselle, IL 60172
Villa Park Public Library
305 S Ardmore Ave.
Ohrman Room
Villa Park, IL 60181
Warrenville Park District
3S260 Warren Ave.
Multi-Purpose Room
Warrenville, IL 60555
Wheaton Park District Blanchard Building
1753 S Blanchard Rd.
Commons Area
Wheaton, IL 60189
Fox Valley Mall
195 Fox Valley Center Dr.
Mall Entrance # 1 Unit E2
Aurora, IL 60504
Downers Grove Village Hall
850 Curtiss St.
Betty Cheever Chambers (Back End)
Downers Grove, IL 60515
Grundy County
Grundy County Clerk's Office
111 E. Washington Street
Morris, IL 60450
Kane County
Kane County Clerk's Office
719 S Batavia Ave.
Geneva, IL 60134
Kane County Branch Court
530 S Randall Rd.
St Charles, IL 60174
Clerk's Aurora Satellite Office
5 E Downer Pl.
Aurora, IL 60505
Carpentersville Fire Station No. 93
5000 Sleepy Hollow Rd.
Carpentersville, IL 60110
Elgin Township
729 S McLean Blvd.
Elgin, IL 60123
Gail Borden Library
270 N Grove Ave.
Elgin, IL 60120
Vaughan Athletic Center
2121 W Indian Trail
Aurora, IL 60506
Kendall County
Kendall County Clerk's Office
502 s Main St.
Election Office
Yorkville, IL 60560
Registration available to all Kendall County precincts
Lake County
All Election Day voting sites in Lake County serve all Lake County voters, and all Election Day polling places allow day-of voter registration and voting.
There are 92 polling places in Lake County. To find the one closest to you, click here.
LaSalle County
County Clerk's Office
707 E Etna Road
Ottawa, IL 61350
McHenry County
McHenry County Election Center
410 S. Eastwood Dr.
Woodstock, IL 60098
Will County
Fountaindale Public Library
300 W Briarcliff Rd.
Bolingbrook, IL 60440
Will County Clerk's Office
302 N Chicago St.
Joliet, IL 60432