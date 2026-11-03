You can still register to vote on Election Day 2026 in Illinois. Here's how.

If you want to vote in the Illinois midterm election 2026, you can still register even on Election Day and vote on the same day.

How to register to vote in Illinois on Election Day

Illinois provides grace period voter registration, which is an extension of the regular voter registration deadline. Traditional voter registration typically closes 28 days prior to an election, but grace period registration extends that period all the way up through Election Day.

Grace period registration is only available in person at designated sites, and once you have registered to vote you must vote on the same day at the same site. Election Day is the last day of voting for the 2026 midterm election.

What do you need to register to vote on Election Day?

To register to vote, you must be a U.S. citizen that is at least 18 years old by Election Day, and who has been resident of the precinct where you are voting for at least 30 days prior to Election Day.

In order to register to vote, you must bring two forms of ID, at least one of which shows your current address. Those forms of identification include but are not limited to a driver's license, a state-issued non-driver's license identification card, a bank statement, a lease or residence contract, and utility bills.

A form of ID showing your current address is especially important if the address on your driver's license or state-issued ID card does not match your current address.

Where can I register to vote on Election Day in Illinois?

Grace period registration and voting is available at the office of the election authority, at a permanent polling place established by the election authority, at some polling places on Election Day, and at some locations specifically designated for the purpose of grace period registration by the election authority.

Most counties allow Election Day registration and voting at your home precinct, but you can and should call your county clerk to check if you have questions.

Below is a list of early voting and vote center locations in Chicago and the surrounding counties that also have Election Day voter registration.

All Illinois polling places are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Chicago | Cook County |

Chicago

Chicago Board of Elections Vote Center

69 W Washington St. Pedway level

This location is also open to all voters in suburban Cook County

Same day registration is available at all Chicago early voting sites on Election Day. You can find a complete list of those early voting sites here.

Cook County

Skokie Courthouse

5600 W. Old Orchard Rd.

Room 149

Skokie, IL 60077

Open to all voters in suburban Cook County

Rolling Meadows Courthouse

2121 S. Euclid Ave.

Main Lobby

Rolling Meadows, IL 60008

Open to all suburban Cook County voters

Markham Courthouse

16501 S. Kedzie Ave.

Main

Markham, IL 60428

Open to all voters in suburban Cook County

Bridgeview Courthouse

10220 S. 76th Ave.

Main Lobby

Bridgeview, IL 60455

Open to all voters in suburban Cook County

Maywood Courthouse (Whitcomb Building)

1311 Maybrook Square

Maywood, IL 60153

Open to all voters in suburban Cook County

DeKalb County

Sycamore Campus-Administration Building

110 E. Sycamore St.

Conference Room East

Sycamore, IL 60178

DuPage County

DuPage County Fairgrounds

2015 Manchester Rd.

Building 5

Wheaton, IL 60187

Naperville Municipal Center

400 S. Eagle St.

Meeting Rooms A and B

Naperville, IL 60540

Yorktown Center

2540 Yorktown Shopping Center

Lombard, IL 60148

Addison Township Office

401 N Addison Rd.

Main Hall

Addison IL 60101

Bartlett Community Center

700 S. Bartlett Rd.

Program Room 5

Bartlett, IL 60103

Downers Grove Rec Center

4500 Belmont Rd.

Room 103

Downers Grove, IL 60515

Elmhurst City Hall

209 N. York St.

Council Chambers

Elmhurst, IL 60126

Athletic Rec Center (ARC)

8201 Janes Ave.

Program Room A

Woodridge, IL 60517

Oak Brook Village Hall

1200 Oak Brook Rd.

West Wing Conference Room

Oak Brook, IL 60523

Bensenville Police Department

345 E. Green St.

Training Room

Bensenville, IL 60106

Glen Ellyn Civic Center

535 Duane St.

Clayton North Hall

Glen Ellyn, 60137

Hinsdale Village Hall

19 E. Chicago Ave.

Scout Room (basement)

Hinsdale, IL 60512

Itasca Park District – Water Park

100 N. Catalpla St.

Rental Hall

Itasca, IL 60143

Lisle Police Department

5040 Lincoln Ave.

Training Room

Lisle, IL 605232

West Chicago Voting Facility

157 W. Washington St.

Foyer

West Chicago, IL 60185

Westmont Public Library

428 N. Cass Ave.

1st Floor Meeting Room

Westmont, IL 60559

Darien Community Center

7301 Fairview Ave.

Room 16 - Piano Room

Darien, IL 60561

Glendale Heights Sports Hub

250 Civic Center Plaza

Arts and Crafts Room

Glendale Heights, IL 60139

Roselle Public Library

40 S Park St.

Community Room A and B

Roselle, IL 60172

Villa Park Public Library

305 S Ardmore Ave.

Ohrman Room

Villa Park, IL 60181

Warrenville Park District

3S260 Warren Ave.

Multi-Purpose Room

Warrenville, IL 60555

Wheaton Park District Blanchard Building

1753 S Blanchard Rd.

Commons Area

Wheaton, IL 60189

Fox Valley Mall

195 Fox Valley Center Dr.

Mall Entrance # 1 Unit E2

Aurora, IL 60504

Downers Grove Village Hall

850 Curtiss St.

Betty Cheever Chambers (Back End)

Downers Grove, IL 60515

Grundy County

Grundy County Clerk's Office

111 E. Washington Street

Morris, IL 60450

Kane County

Kane County Clerk's Office

719 S Batavia Ave.

Geneva, IL 60134

Kane County Branch Court

530 S Randall Rd.

St Charles, IL 60174

Clerk's Aurora Satellite Office

5 E Downer Pl.

Aurora, IL 60505

Carpentersville Fire Station No. 93

5000 Sleepy Hollow Rd.

Carpentersville, IL 60110

Elgin Township

729 S McLean Blvd.

Elgin, IL 60123

Gail Borden Library

270 N Grove Ave.

Elgin, IL 60120

Vaughan Athletic Center

2121 W Indian Trail

Aurora, IL 60506

Kendall County

Kendall County Clerk's Office

502 s Main St.

Election Office

Yorkville, IL 60560

Registration available to all Kendall County precincts

Lake County

All Election Day voting sites in Lake County serve all Lake County voters, and all Election Day polling places allow day-of voter registration and voting.

There are 92 polling places in Lake County. To find the one closest to you, click here.

LaSalle County

County Clerk's Office

707 E Etna Road

Ottawa, IL 61350

McHenry County

McHenry County Election Center

410 S. Eastwood Dr.

Woodstock, IL 60098

Will County

Fountaindale Public Library

300 W Briarcliff Rd.

Bolingbrook, IL 60440

Will County Clerk's Office

302 N Chicago St.

Joliet, IL 60432