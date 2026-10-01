Judge to rule on alleged double-dipping in Chicago mayor election lawsuit naming Giannoulias, others

A Chicago judge will rule on a lawsuit alleging several Chicago mayoral candidates, including Alexi Giannoulias and Mike Quigley, are illegally double-dipping by also running for reelection in November.

Mayoral candidate Bill Quinlan filed the lawsuit seeking to disqualify any candidate already pursuing reelection in their current office in Novembre while simultaneously running for mayor in February 2027. The lawsuit names rivals Alexi Giannoulias, Mike Quigley and Maria Pappas.

Giannoulias is running for reelection as Illinois Secretary of State; Quigley is seeking reelection to federal office as U.S. congressman for Illinois' 5th district; and Pappas is running for reelection as Cook County treasurer.

Cook County Board of Review member George Cardenas cold also be impacted by the lawsuit.

While candidates for mayor have begun circulating nominating petitions to get on the ballot, they cannot file them until Oct. 19, meaning no candidates have yet to officially seek a place on the ballot.

Quinlan filed his lawsuit in Chancery Court, and Giannoulias has filed to move the case out of that course. The judge is also considering that motion Thursday.

Quinlan argues changes in election law in 2024 says if a person's name is presented as a candidate for two or more incompatible offices – as in, they cannot serve in both roles at the same time – they must withdraw from all but one. Whether the role of Chicago mayor and the defendants' current roles are actual incompatible is not yet tested. It is not uncommon for state officeholders to simultaneously serve in local government, and it's not uncommon for mayors or township officials to serve in the legislature.

Because the three named in the lawsuit are all up for reelection in the 2026 midterms on Nov. 3, but can file to get on the ballot in Chicago between Oct. 19 and 26, that election law change applies to them.

Before the 2024 change in state law, mayoral candidates could not begin filing nominating petitions until after the previous year's general election. The new law requires them to file their petitions by Oct. 26.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Giannoulias, Pappas and Quigley for comment.

Pappas responded that she hasn't been served with he lawsuit and said because she has not yet declared herself a candidate for mayor, the lawsuit doesn't apply to her.

Quinlan told CBS News Chicago, "If you have stated at all that you're running for mayor and you're raising money, you're considered a candidate." Pappas said she has not done any fundraising for a mayoral campaign.

CBS News Chicago is waiting to hear back from the other candidates named in the lawsuit.

The judge heard arguments Thursday morning and is set to give an oral ruling at 3 p.m. First the judge will rule on whether to grant Giannoulias' motion to move the case out of Chancery Court. If they grant the motion, the lawsuit will need to be argued again in a different court.

If the judge does not move the case out of Chancery Court, it is possible a full ruling on its merits could come Thursday afternoon.

Todd Feurer and Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.