In City Club speech, Chicago mayoral candidate Susana Mendoza touts "growth plan"

Retiring Illinois Comptroller and Chicago mayoral candidate Susana Mendoza addressed the City Club of Chicago this week, introducing what she called a growth plan for Chicago.

In the speech on Wednesday, Mendoza said one of her top priorities would be fixing the relationship the city has with its business owners and wealthy residents.

"My growth plan starts by changing the perception of our city. That means being much more disciplined in how we manage our finances, much more innovative in our public safety strategies, and resetting — resetting — the City Hall relationship with the business community and the markets," Mendoza said.

Mendoza said her plan would be geared toward five measurable outcomes — reducing the cost of living in Chicago, building more housing in the city rapidly, growing the city's population, setting up workforce development in every neighborhood, and leading in key industries.

For building housing, Mendoza said she wants to cut red tape on construction permits. She said she wants to cut housing construction approval and permitting times in half, and will "make the construction crane the official bird of Chicago."

Mendoza spoke at Maggiano's Banquets in River North.