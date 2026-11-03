Election Day 2026 draws eyes from all over the world to see midterm results

Americans are watching the 2026 midterm election results closely, but so are people all over the world.

Internationally, the U.S. government and politics have ripple effects. From gas prices to tariffs to wars near their borders, voters across Europe are keeping a careful eye on the results Tuesday.

In Italy, where this reporter lives, Corriere della Serra – one of the country's oldest and its most-read newspaper – has had an entire section devoted to the U.S. midterms for days. The coverage includes an election explainer, which seats are up for grabs in Congress and reporting on their eight key races in the U.S. Senate.

Reporting has also addressed the possibility non-governmental monitors at polling places, concerns about U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement agents at the polls, and repots about high early voting turnout throughout the country.

In the United Kingdom, the Guardian has coverage explaining what the U.S. midterms are and how they impact presidential power. They have published images of long lines for early voting in California, and billboards showing rising gas prices. They've also reported on the U.S. Department of Justice charging six people in California in a "voter fraud" case – quotes included.

German weekly news magazine Der Spiegel, which specializes in investigative and political reporting, has included in their coverage an article claiming Wall Street would perhaps prefer a smaller Democratic victory; profiles of Ohio voters, reporting on why people still support Trump and why some supporters want a kinder, gentler political climate.

They have also reminded their readers that results of the U.S. election may not be known for as long as a week.

While Tuesday is Election Day in America, it's Election Day in Europe too – just one in which they don't get to vote.