Live updates from Boston Celtics duck boat parade
BOSTON – Fans are packing the streets of Boston on Friday to celebrate the NBA champion Celtics during a rolling rally that starts at TD Garden.
A celebration with speeches is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. inside TD Garden that is not open to fans. Players, coaches, families and other guests will then be on duck boats that depart the arena at 11 a.m.
If you aren't able to make it to the parade, you can follow along below for real-time updates.
Pre-parade festivities getting underway at TD Garden
The pre-parade festivities inside TD Garden are getting underway.
Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Celtics players are expected to speak during this portion of the event.
Streets already packed with Celtics fans
Boston sports fans love to celebrate titles, and they are out in masses already with the parade still over an hour away. The sidewalks are already jam-packed, roughly 10-people deep in some spots along the route.
We knew this was coming based on the giant crowd that braved the hot temps for a chance to meet Al Horford during his event at Raising Cane's on Thursday. But this is why players will say there is nothing like winning in Boston, and the 2024 champion Celtics are about to get a taste of it all.
Former Boston police commissioner Bill Evans on parade safety
Former Boston police commissioner Bill Evans joined CBS News Boston to talk about what it's like to plan a major public event like a championship parade.
"There's so much unrest in the world, so much craziness going on, you never can take safety for granted," Evans said.
Evans said he hopes paradegoers safely celebrate.
"I know you have to hydrate but use water not alcohol," Evans said with a laugh.
The duck boat drivers in the parade
Duck boat drivers are just as excited for the big day as fans.
Boston Duck Boat pilot Julia Larson told WBZ-TV earlier in the week that it is a suspenseful process waiting to learn who will get to participate in the parade.
Larson said the company tells pilots the night before the parade who was selected to participate.
Not Joe Mazzulla's first duck boat ride
Friday will actually be the second duck boat ride of the season for Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla. He revealed in a radio interview on 98.5 The Sports Hub's Zolak and Bertrand on Thursday.
With a handful of new coaches joining his staff ahead of the 2023-24 season, Mazzulla wanted them all to get a feel for Boston.
"On most coaching retreats, guys go away, go to Cape Cod or go to different places. We had our coach's retreat in downtown Boston," he said. "We had new staff members and we were creating this identity of building a connection to the city. And I said, 'We're doing our staff retreat in Boston. We're going to dinner in Boston, we're going to a Boston hotel and we're going to do the duck boat tour so we can understand the city and the history. We need to know what this is really about."
"We did one at the beginning of the year, and we're going to end with one," said Mazzulla.
Mazzulla said that he is looking forward to the fan reaction throughout Friday's parade. But he's mostly excited to watch his players enjoy themselves after all their hard work throughout the season.
Banner 18 hung on duck boat
A "2024 World Champions" banner was hung on the back of one of the duck boats Friday morning.
A Woburn company tasked with creating the banners was featured on WBZ-TV ahead of the parade.
Past championship parades
They don't call Boston the "city of champions" for nothing.
Boston teams have won a dozen titles since 2000.
The big three of Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen brought home the last Celtics title in 2008.
The Patriots have won six Super Bowls, the Bruins won the Stanley Cup in 2011, and the Red Sox were World Series winners in 2004, 2007, 2013, and 2018.
Increased MBTA services
City officials are urging fans to take public transportation to the parade instead of driving.
Anyone driving to the parade should anticipate a difficult time finding parking. Click here for a full list of parking restrictions in the West End, Back Bay and downtown. The restrictions went into place at 12:01 a.m. Friday morning.
The MBTA is anticipating a high volume of riders on Friday and will increase transit service on all of its lines.
Parade day weather forecast
The weather forecast provides good news for parade day.
The heat wave much of New England experienced this week comes to an end thanks to a cold front.
It also appears rain will stay away during the parade.
Items not allowed at Celtics parade
Boston Police said fans attending the parade should not bring the following items:
- Alcohol
- Weapons (including replicas)
- Coolers, glass containers, and large bags
- Drones
- Fireworks
Massive crowds expected at Celtics parade
Crowds began lining up along the parade route early Friday morning, with some claiming their spots hours in advance.
Public safety officials said they are expecting more than one million people at the parade.
Boston Celtics parade route
After departing TD Garden and making the turn onto Causeway Street, the parade will continue toward City Hall Plaza.
The duck boats will pass Boston Common on Tremont Street.
The parade will wrap up on Boylston Street near Hynes Convention Center around 12:30 p.m.
Parade day street closures
The following streets in Boston are closed as of 9 a.m.:
- Boylston Street on both sides from Washington Street to Massachusetts Avenue
- Cambridge Street on both sides from Staniford Street to Tremont Street
- Causeway Street on both sides from North Washing Street to Merrimac Street
- Staniford Street on both sides from Causeway Street to Cambridge Street
- Tremont Street on both sides from Cambridge Street to Boylston Street