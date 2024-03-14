Derrick White is amazing as he goes "Full Boston" in latest Sam Adams ad

BOSTON -- Is there anything Derrick White can't do? The Celtics guard can make just about anything happen on the basketball court, and now, he's made one of those "Your Cousin from Boston" commercials actually tolerable.

The spot is even, dare I say, downright enjoyable thanks to White.

White goes "Full Boston" in the latest commercial for Sam Adams, but manages to maintain his usual Derrick White demeanor throughout the ad. He joins that guy who is someone's annoying cousin for a day of tomfoolery around the city, trading in his Celtics uniform for a pair of Tims, a flannel shirt, and a backwards hat.

Boston athletes doing commercials - always fine with me!😊

pic.twitter.com/Le22Vtfu6B — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) March 14, 2024

White gets a lesson in regional dialect and how best to invest in Boston (scratch tickets), and he even makes a call to a local sports talk radio station. He distorts his voice for the call, but chances are they wouldn't recognize him anyways since those sports-talk yakers never talk Celtics (in a positive light, at least) and spend all hours yelling about the Patriots.

Of course, White also enjoys a beverage from Sam Adams in the ad, but he does so responsibly. Given it's 11 a.m., White convinces the cousin to go with the brewery's non-alcoholic option.

The entire minute-long spot is perfection. White nailed the performance by simply being Derrick White. Nothing beats his reaction to the phrase "My stepdad Larry spent Ma's Keno winnings at the horse track," an absurd grouping of Bostonian words that also deserves heaps of praise.

Even the annoying cousin is... not bad. Chalk up another big assist for D-White.