Jaylen Brown fires back at Stephen A. Smith again with a "State Your Source" shirt at Celtics victory parade

BOSTON -- With all eyes on the NBA champion Boston Celtics on Friday, Jaylen Brown took advantage of another opportunity to fire back at ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.

With his NBA Finals MVP trophy in his hand, Brown was rocking a "State Your Source" shirt when he arrived at TD Garden for Friday's victory parade. The comment is a callback to Brown's viral tweet aimed at the ESPN talking head from a few months ago.

Jaylen Brown rocking a "State Your Source" shirt ahead of the Celtics' victory parade through Boston on June 21, 2024. Screen grab from WBZ-TV

The shirt is in reference to Brown's message to Smith at the end of May, when Smith reported that a source told him that Brown wasn't marketable because of his ego. Smith took that source's comments to air, which caused quite a stir.

"It's not so much that he's underrated, it's that he's just not liked because of his, 'I am better than you,' attitude," Smith said on air on May 26. "He knows it. It's the same reason he is not as marketable as he should be. That's what an NBA source just sent me."

Brown took exception to that comment, and let Smith know via X.

State your source https://t.co/7ay3dXr6YN — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) May 26, 2024

Brown was clearly upset about those comments two months ago, and used them as fuel during Boston's playoff run. He's getting the last laugh as an NBA champ, and will likely have a few marketing opportunities heading his way in the near future.

On Friday, Brown got to clap back at Smith again, but this time he let his championship parade attire do the talking.