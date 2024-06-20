What streets are closed in Boston for the Celtics parade?

BOSTON - Fans are ready to celebrate the Celtics at the parade on Friday, but what streets should people expect to be closed in Boston?

What streets are closed for the parade?

Four days after the Celtics beat the Mavericks 106-88 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals they will take to the street of Boston to celebrate. The parade begins at TD Garden on Causeway Street at 11:00 a.m. and ends around 12:30 at Hynes Convention Center on Boylston.

Fans should expect street closures and parking restrictions on the following streets starting at 9 a.m.:

Boylston Street on both sides from Washington Street to Massachusetts Avenue

Cambridge Street on both sides from Staniford Street to Tremont Street

Causeway Street on both sides from North Washing Street to Merrimac Street

Staniford Street on both sides from Causeway Street to Cambridge Street

Tremont Street on both sides from Cambridge Street to Boylston Street

How do I get to the Celtics parade?

Boston Police recommend that fans who want to attend the parade take public transportation. The MBTA will increase transit service on all of its lines for Friday's parade.

Fans who are looking to drive to the parade should expect parking to be tough. Parking restrictions will be in effect in the West End, Back Bay, and downtown.

Click here for a full list of parking restrictions, which begin at 12:01 a.m. Friday morning.

What items are not allowed at the parade?

Boston Police are asking people to refrain from bringing:

Alcohol

Weapons (including replicas)

Coolers, glass containers, and large bags

Drones

Fireworks

They are also asking people to dress accordingly for the weather.

What is the parade route?

The Celtics parade will begin on Causeway Street before turning onto Stanford, then a turn onto Cambridge and Tremont before ending on Boylston Street by Hynes Convention Center.