Will it rain on the Boston Celtics parade? Here's a detailed look at the weather forecast.

BOSTON - The duck boats will be fired up once again on Friday as the Celtics cruise the streets of Boston. The weather is always a major concern for these types of events and, as usual, it is not a slam dunk, easy forecast.

Will it still be really hot on Friday?

The oppressive heat and humidity will be on its way out Friday morning. A backdoor cold front will sweep through the city early Friday morning, before the parade kicks off at 11 a.m. Therefore, temperatures will actually be falling during the parade.

The front is expected to be southwest of Boston during the parade. Being on the back side of the front, Boston will have winds coming out of the northeast, off the cooler ocean.

The air will remain quite humid with expected dewpoints still hovering in the upper 60s to near 70.

Is there rain in the forecast?

The cold front will also serve as a trigger for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Again, the hope is that it will be far enough away from the city so that most of the shower activity will be well to the west.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

So, the official Celtics parade forecast is for cooler temperatures than the last several days. After starting the day in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, an onshore wind will drop temperatures back a few degrees by 11 a.m.

We cannot rule out a stray shower in the city, but again, most of the activity should be well to the west.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

If you are planning on staying in the city post-parade, you can expect more of the same. Temperatures may drop a few more degrees with mostly cloudy skies and a very slight risk of a passing shower.

Enjoy!